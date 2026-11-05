Trump Legal Team Seeks to Overturn Hush Money Conviction in New York Appeals Court

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers argue political pressure and lack of evidence invalidates the felony conviction, while prosecutors maintain the verdict was legally sound.

Former President Donald Trump's legal team is scheduled to appear before a New York appeals court on Thursday to argue for the dismissal of his recent criminal conviction. This historic legal development stems from a verdict delivered in May 2024, which convicted Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. The charges were filed to obscure a $130,000 payment made to adult film performer Stormy Daniels. This conviction marks the first time a former or current U.S. president has been criminally convicted in federal or state court.

Legal Arguments Against the Verdict

Trump's attorneys are presenting a robust defense that characterizes the prosecution's case as fundamentally flawed and politically motivated. In court filings, the legal team asserts that the case was the result of immense political pressure exerted on Democratic prosecutor Alvin Bragg. They describe the prosecution's legal theory as a house of cards built on shaky foundations and claim there was clearly insufficient evidence to sustain the verdict. The lawyers argue that jury instructions provided during the trial were problematic and failed to accurately reflect the law.

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Furthermore, the defense is challenging the admission of evidence related to White House conversations, workflow, and social media posts from Trump's first term. They cite presidential immunity for official acts, contending that Trump's official conduct included responding to the Daniels drama once it became public in 2018. Lawyer Robert Giuffra Jr. wrote in an October filing that when a president addresses the nation to defend himself from allegations of personal misconduct, he is carrying out constitutional duties protected by immunity. The legal team maintains that these official actions should shield Trump from criminal liability related to the hush money payments.

Prosecution Stands Firm on Evidence

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office strongly opposes the defense motion, arguing that the legal theory and jury instructions used in the trial were legitimate and legally sound. Steven Wu, the appeals chief for Bragg's office, stated in a July filing that a president's discussions about purely private matters with White House advisors do not constitute official acts for which the president is immune. The prosecution asserts that the evidence admitted was fair game because much of it was already public record or described general office practices.

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Wu emphasized that there is a mountain of other evidence against Trump beyond the disputed White House communications. The prosecution maintains that the transactions were orchestrated to keep unflattering information about Trump away from the electorate during the 2016 election. They argue this conspiracy violated federal campaign finance laws among other statutes. The defense, however, contends that there is only weak evidence that Trump even knew about Michael Cohen's dealings at the time and that the payments were legal expenses rather than hidden campaign spending.

Campaign Finance and Legal Distinctions

A central point of contention involves the nature of the $130,000 payment made to Stormy Daniels by Trump's then-fixer and lawyer, Michael Cohen. The money was disbursed weeks before the 2016 election to buy silence regarding an alleged sexual encounter with the married Trump. While Trump denies any sexual encounter occurred, prosecutors argue he orchestrated a conspiracy to violate campaign finance laws. Trump's trial attorneys argue that the payments were legal expenses intended to avoid embarrassing his family, not illegal campaign expenditures.

The distinction between legal expenses and campaign spending is critical under New York law. Falsifying business records is not a felony unless it is done with the intent to commit or conceal a separate crime. If the payments are deemed personal legal expenses rather than campaign contributions, the felony charges may not hold. Trump's legal team is actively trying to shift the case to federal court and have it dismissed on immunity grounds. A federal judge rejected this attempt for the third time in August, but the attorneys are continuing to appeal that decision with arguments set for November 16.

Historical Precedent and Political Fallout

The May 2024 verdict made Trump the first former and current U.S. president with a criminal conviction, creating a significant historical precedent. Despite the gravity of the conviction, it has not impeded his return to the White House or subjected him to immediate punishment. The case continues to nettle Trump, who has denounced the verdict on social media as recently as September. He maintains his innocence and has turned to both state and federal courts in hopes of unwinding the guilty verdict through the appeals process.

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The upcoming Thursday session represents a critical juncture in the ongoing legal saga. The appeals court's decision will determine whether the complex legal disputes regarding presidential immunity and evidence admissibility will override the jury's original findings. The outcome could have profound implications for future presidential accountability and the interpretation of campaign finance laws. As the legal battle intensifies, the nation watches closely to see how the judiciary navigates the intersection of historic legal precedent and political reality.