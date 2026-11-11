Trump Left Biden a Gushing Letter, Biden's Memoir Reveals

Joe Biden's upcoming memoir Promise Me, America reveals Donald Trump left him a warm letter in the Resolute Desk despite skipping the 2021 inauguration.

Former President Donald Trump wrote a warm, handwritten letter to incoming President Joe Biden, even though Trump skipped Biden's inauguration in 2021, according to an excerpt from Biden's forthcoming White House memoir. The New York Times reported on the excerpt on Tuesday, and the book, titled Promise Me, America, is scheduled for release next Tuesday. Biden reproduces the full letter, which Trump left for him in the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

The letter stands in sharp contrast to Trump's public conduct on January 20, 2021. Trump, who was still publicly claiming that the 2020 election was 'stolen', attended a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews instead of Biden's swearing-in. That decision made Trump the first modern president since Richard Nixon to skip a successor's inauguration.

Also read Biden Reveals Weird Trump Moment That Left Him Speechless

Contents of the Trump Letter to Biden

Trump's letter to Biden praised the new president and offered personal advice about the job. Written in Trump's trademark Sharpie, the note was written in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack, which Biden described in the book as having 'deeply destabilized our democracy'.

In the letter, Trump wrote that many presidents had governed simply as Republicans or Democrats and had not changed history. He wrote that they were simply swept along in its relentless tide, and he added that this would not happen to Biden because Trump knew how much Biden loved the American people.

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Trump also wrote that he knew Biden would be 'true to yourself and the American people'. He told Biden that his strength and deepest reservoir of energy came from knowing that millions upon millions of people were depending on him.

Biden wrote in the memoir that the letter struck him 'as if there were two Donald Trump'. He also recalled that Trump had 'not offered the traditional meeting between Presidents' before the transition ended.

White House and Biden Respond to the Letter

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung pointed to the letter's advice in a statement to the New York Times. Cheung said that Biden should have heeded the president's wise words, but instead he tried to destroy this country and weaponize the justice system against his political enemies.

Cheung also said that Biden is a disgrace and that America is better off with him no longer serving as president. The statement made clear that the White House views the memoir's praise for Trump's letter through a deeply critical lens.

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The tone of the letter is not entirely surprising, because Trump was friendly to Biden when the situation was reversed. On inauguration day 2025, when Trump was reentering the White House, Biden attended the celebration, and Trump called the Bidens a 'beautiful couple'.

In the book Retribution by ABC's Jonathan Karl, which was shared with the Daily Mail, Trump told Biden that they would have been 'great friends' had it not been for politics. Trump also told Biden to 'stay in touch' and added, 'Let me know if there is anything you need', before Biden and outgoing First Lady Jill Biden boarded the presidential helicopter.

Biden's Memoir and What Comes Next

Biden's memoir, Promise Me, America, is set for release next Tuesday, and the New York Times excerpt has already put the Trump letter at the center of public attention. The book is expected to draw renewed focus on how the two former presidents have related to each other since leaving office.

Since leaving office, Trump has continued to criticize Biden and has falsely claimed that the 2020 election was 'rigged'. He also hung a picture of an autopen alongside the White House Rose Garden instead of a portrait of the Democrat, a choice that highlights the sharp divide between the letter's warm words and Trump's ongoing public attacks.