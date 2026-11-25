Trump has not ruled out pardoning Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who is set to face congressional questioning next week.

The president’s remarks come days before Jensen Huang is due to face congressional questioning over national security concerns and US chip export controls. US President Donald Trump has left the door open to pardoning Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang, though he said he doesn’t think it’ll be necessary.with the New York Post just a day after Huang was reinstated as Nvidia’s CEO amid scrutiny over his affair with a suspected Chinese spy and whether he allowed the company’s chips to fall into China’s hands.

Asked about a pardon for any potential crimes, Trump told The Post: “It’s always an option, I guess, but I don’t think it’ll be necessary. ” Trump had earlier claimed credit for pushing Nvidia’s board to bring Huang back — a move which saw Nvidia’s stock surge on Monday.

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Huang is scheduled to testify before lawmakers in a closed-door, transcribed interview with the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the House Intelligence Committee and the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party on Dec. 1. On Dec. 3, Huang is set to be the sole witness in a hearing by the Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs about US export controls. Christina Comben