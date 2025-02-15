Trump Layoffs Drive Spike in Washington D.C. Unemployment Claims

Jobless claims in Washington D.C. have surged in the wake of President Trump's push to reduce federal government employment. The spike, which began at the start of the year, has coincided with the White House ordering layoffs across multiple agencies.

Jobless filings in Washington D.C. surged to 1,780 for the week ending Feb. 8, a 36% increase from the prior week. Since Trump has taken office, nearly 4,000 workers in the city have filed for unemployment insurance. The spike comes as President Donald Trump and the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency advisory board have ordered layoffs across the federal government.

President Donald Trump's moves to fire thousands of federal government workers have coincided with a surge in jobless claims in Washington D.C. that could get worse as the efforts intensify. Since Trump has taken office, nearly 4,000 workers in the city have filed for unemployment insurance as part of a surge that began at the start of the new year, according to Labor Department figures not adjusted for seasonal factors. In all, just shy of 7,000 claims have been filed in the six weeks of the new year, or about 55% more than in the prior six-week period. Filings rose to 1,780 for the week ending Feb. 8, a 36% increase from the prior week and more than four times around the same period in 2024. In the U.S. has been moving little, with the four-week moving average of initial claims at 216,000, little changed from the beginning of the year and actually trending lower for the most part over the past several months. 'I expect it to go higher, and definitely we'll be watching it very closely,' said Raj Namboothiry, senior vice president at Manpower North America, the workforce solutions company. While it's unclear what share of the spike is directly related to federal government workers, the rise coincides with the White House ordering the layoffs of probationary employees along with thousands of others as the administration seeks a broad-based reduction in the labor force. In addition, some 75,000 employees in the country at 5.5% as of December 2024, surpassed only by Nevada, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, the metropolitan area including the Arlington and Alexandria, Va., area was at just 2.7%. The national unemployment rate for the month was 4.1%, before Namboothiry said the reduction of the federal workforce could present some problems in the region, though it would do little to dent a national picture that he called 'fairly stable.' 'Yes, the numbers are definitely sizable,' he said.'But because you're spread across multiple , multiple skill sets, multiple sectors, I don't see that playing a significant role in impacting the overall market.' There are about about 2.4 million federal workers, excluding post office employees, with nearly one-fifth employed in the D.C. area and the others spread around the country. Outside of spikes around tax season, the number has held fairly constant since the late 1960s. Still, Trump has targeted the federal employment rolls as a major part of his effort to shrink the size of government. Displaced employees may not be out of work long, however. Namboothiry thinks their skill sets could be in high demand for certain sectors of the economy. 'This presents an opportunity, because there are clients who are looking for talent that's exiting that may benefit,' he said.'There's going to be some conversations around an interest from employers with this pool of talent.' The cuts that Trump are targeting are spread around the government, with some agencies expecting dramatic cutbacks. How those displaced employees fare will depend on their fields of work, said Allison Shrivastava, economist at the Indeed Hiring Lab. 'It might be that very few of them remain without work,' she said.'It definitely depends on sector. So for example, if you are, As Trump ramps up layoffs, unemployment claims start to spike in Washington, D.C. you're in the accounting sector right now, that's a sector that, in terms of job postings, we've seen perform pretty well. Say you're in software development ... those jobs have not been as in demand. The level of difficulty that you would have in finding a job would really be contingent on the sector that you're in.





NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT LAYOFFS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WASHINGTON D.C. UNEMPLOYMENT ECONOMIC IMPACT JOB MARKET

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump's Layoffs Spark Surge in Unemployment Claims in Washington D.C.President Trump's efforts to reduce the federal workforce have resulted in a significant spike in unemployment claims in Washington D.C. The number of jobless filings surged by 36% in the week ending February 8th, reaching 1,780. Since Trump took office, nearly 4,000 workers in the city have filed for unemployment insurance.

Read more »

Trump's Layoffs Spark Surge in Washington D.C. Unemployment ClaimsPresident Trump's efforts to reduce the federal workforce have led to a sharp increase in unemployment claims in Washington D.C. The spike coincides with the White House's order to lay off thousands of federal employees, including probationary workers. While the national unemployment rate remains relatively stable, the situation in Washington D.C. is concerning, with claims rising significantly in recent weeks. Experts suggest that the impact on displaced workers will depend on their fields of expertise, with some sectors, like accounting, showing strong job demand.

Read more »

Trump Layoffs Spark Surge in Unemployment Claims in Washington D.C.President Trump's efforts to reduce the federal workforce have coincided with a significant spike in unemployment claims in Washington D.C. The number of jobless filings in the city has surged, raising concerns about the potential impact on the local economy. The article explores the reasons behind the spike, the potential consequences for displaced workers, and the outlook for the job market in the region.

Read more »

Amazon Sues Washington State Agency to Block Release of Documents to Bezos-Owned Washington PostAmazon is suing a Washington state agency to prevent the release of some company materials to The Washington Post, the newspaper owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The lawsuit, filed in King County Superior Court, seeks to block the release of documents containing 'trade secrets' about Project Kuiper, Amazon's satellite internet initiative. The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries collected the files during investigations of a Project Kuiper facility. The Post requested the documents through a public records request. Amazon argues it's not seeking to prevent the disclosure of all documents but sensitive personal information and proprietary records.

Read more »

Amazon Sues Washington State Agency to Block Release of Documents to The Washington PostAmazon is suing a Washington state agency to prevent the release of some company materials to The Washington Post, the newspaper which is owned by Jeff Bezos. The lawsuit, filed this week, centers around documents collected by the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries during four on-site investigations of an Amazon Project Kuiper facility last year. Amazon argues that the release of these documents, which the agency proposed sharing with The Post, should be blocked as they contain sensitive personal information, employee names, and proprietary technology details. The lawsuit highlights ongoing tension between Amazon and regulators regarding worker safety issues, following past disputes over citations and fines. A spokesperson for The Washington Post declined to comment.

Read more »

Jeff Bezos's Amazon Suing Washington State to Protect Trade Secrets from The Washington PostAmazon, owned by Jeff Bezos, is suing Washington state to prevent the release of information regarding an investigation into one of its facilities. The lawsuit, filed against the Department of Labor and Industries, seeks to shield trade secrets related to Kuiper, Amazon's private satellite network. The Washington Post, also owned by Bezos, had requested the information through a public records request.

Read more »