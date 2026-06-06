Trump Lawyer Claims Court Cannot Stop Bulldozing Statue of Liberty in Hypothetical Argument During White House Ballroom Case

In a federal appeals court hearing, a lawyer for President Trump argued hypothetically that the administration could bulldoze the Statue of Liberty without judicial intervention if it acted swiftly. The statement was part of a broader legal fight over a $400 million White House ballroom project, which a lower court had halted. The government contends the ballroom is essential for national security and that courts lack standing to stop ongoing construction, while preservationists argue Congress must authorize such a major alteration to the historic residence.

The legal battle over a proposed $400 million ballroom at the White House took a dramatic turn during a federal appeals court hearing as a lawyer for the Trump administration made a startling hypothetical argument.

Attorney Yaakov Roth, representing the government, asserted that if the administration moved quickly enough, no court could stop the destruction of a national landmark like the Statue of Liberty. When Judge Patricia Millett posed the scenario of bulldozing the statue, Roth agreed, causing audible gasps in the courtroom. The argument centered on the administration's attempt to overturn U.S. District Judge Richard Leon's April 16 ruling that halted the above‑ground construction of the ballroom, though below‑ground work continues.

The administration claims the project addresses critical security concerns, including threats from drones, missiles, and biohazards, and argues that only Congress has the authority to stop it once construction is underway





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Trump Administration White House Ballroom Statue Of Liberty National Security Construction Lawsuit Federal Appeals Court Historic Preservation Judith Leon Yaakov Roth Patricia Millett

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