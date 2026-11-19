Trump has framed the summit as primarily an opportunity to discuss nuclear disarmament, with discussions also expected to cover the wars in Iran and Ukraine.

SHENZHEN, China — President Trump slammed the “old school” of American diplomacy as he joined Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in the“No problems were ever solved under the old school refusing to talk about them.

So, no peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement and speech,” Trump said in his opening remarks.

Also read Lawmakers Urge Trump to Protect US Interests in China and Russia Meetings

“Together, we are choosing a different course. A historic summit offers us the chance to seek out new opportunities and approaches on a range of very important issues. ”President Trump speaks during a trilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China on Nov. 19, 2026. President Trump joins Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of their historic trilateral summit in Shenzhen, China.

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Trump has framed the summit as primarily an opportunity to discuss nuclear disarmament, with discussions also expected to cover the wars in Iran and Ukraine.are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth, and also to lessen the risk that those weapons will ever be used,” he said.

“The power is unbelievable, unthinkable. ” President Trump speaks during a trilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China on Nov. 19, 2026. President Trump joins Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of their historic trilateral summit in Shenzhen, China.