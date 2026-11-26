There was little holiday cheer in the president’s latest post.

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, spent part of the very early hours of Thanksgiving morning lashing out at a New York Times reporter, via his, the newspaper’s White House and national security correspondent, branding him in a 12:47 a.m. post “the mediocre reporter for the Failing New York Times” and “a lowlife that only writes what he is told to write by his bosses. ”Trump, in his post, also reeled off a laundry list of purported accomplishments that he complained Sanger had failed to mention.claiming the U.S. was close to fulfilling its objectives in its war on Iran and was now “winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East.

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”The Times defended its reporter at the time, a spokesperson saying Sanger “brings more than 40 years of experience as a foreign and Washington correspondent for The Times — and a reputation for non-partisanship — to his work. ”