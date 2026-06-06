Trump Kicks Off Pride Month by Thirsting Over Burly Stranger

The president found time between discussions of farming policy to rave about a stranger’s physique and an Olympian’s legs.

The president found time between discussions of farming policy to rave about a stranger’s physique and an Olympian’s legs. President Donald Trump marked the first week of Pride Month with the latest installment in his long-running fascination with muscular men.

During a roundtable on American agriculture in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, on Friday, the president abruptly interrupted his remarks to single out a burly attendee seated next to him.

“Look at this guy over here. I don’t know who the hell he is, but he is one hell of a specimen, I can tell you,” Trump said.

“This guy is one hell of a physical specimen. I thought I was big until I met you, Joe. ” The president soon shifted his attention to 22-year-old Olympic speed skater Jordan Stolz, who took the stage and draped one of his gold medals around Trump’s neck. After joking that he intended to keep it, Trump once again found himself marveling at a younger man’s athletic build.

“But I can tell you one thing, his leg is like a rock. ”, where host Ronny Chieng stitched together a montage of Trump complimenting men’s muscles, strength, and appearance over the years. One clip came from Trump’s commencement speech to graduating Coast Guard cadets, where the president paused his remarks to marvel at the physique of a cadet who had aced every fitness test.

After showcasing a string of Trump’s comments about men’s looks and muscles, Chieng argued the pattern was becoming hard to ignore.

“Like, just go for it, Mr. President. I’m not even saying you’re gay,” he continued.

“It just seems like something you need to get out of your system, you know, like as a novelty thing. And don’t worry about what your supporters will think. You’ll be fine. ”





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