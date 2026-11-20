From repeatedly calling Vladimir Putin his “friend” to falling asleep during Xi Jinping’s speech, the Asia trip wasn’t his finest hour.

on Thursday by declaring, “We are really making history. ” Technically, that’s true. It was the first time the leaders of China, Russia, and the United States have had a formal three-way meeting.

However, Trump’s critics say all he was really doing was embarrassing himself on multiple levels. Before the meeting, Trump said he wanted to make progress on nuclear weapons and the wars in Iran and Ukraine. But he walked away with nothing more than platitudes from Putin and Xi.

Also read China blocks Bloomberg reporter from Trump-Putin-Xi meeting over question to Trump

Even worse, in exchange for some pomp and flattery from China, Trump gave his two autocrat pals plenty of propaganda to use back home, as Anne ApplebaumThe meeting was brief, almost substance-free, and carefully choreographed for the maximum benefit of the Chinese hosts. Its true purpose was not to end any wars — and certainly not to end Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine — but to produce propaganda photographs and video clips that each of the three leaders will now use to mask their political failures.

The president’s Asia trip wasn’t just conceptually embarrassing. He also engaged in plenty of Trumpy bumbling, from gushing about his “friend” Putin to falling asleep during a big meeting. Here are some of the lowlights. The meeting with Putin and Xi wasn’t Trump’s first stop in Asia.

He initially headed to Manila on Tuesday, November 17, for a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders. Trump was clearly trying to look his best, and it wound up backfiring. He left D.C. with his usual light-blond coif and stepped off the plane with a much darker hair color .

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The shades of brown faded over the next few days, as, and he was mostly back to his usual color by the time he arrived in Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. When Imelda Marcos and Donald J. Trump partied in New York in the 1990s, she was the exiled former first lady of the Philippines, the wife of an ousted dictator, and he was a real estate mogul facing multiple bankruptcies.

They met again in Manila on Wednesday in vastly different roles. Mr. Trump, 80, is, of course, the president of the United States. And Ms. Marcos, 97, is the mother of the president of the Philippines, her family ensconced again inpal “We love you! ” and then let White House communications adviser Margo Martin advertise that fact on social media?

Perhaps not. This is mortifying on two levels.

First, the Chinese thought the president of the United States would be flattered by a performance of thepaired with a montage of special moments from his relationship with Xi. Second, they were right. Martin proudly posted video of this moment from the APEC welcome banquet:Remember how saying “Merry Christmas! ” was outlawed in America until Trump won the 2016 election?

No? Well, Trump does, and he thought it was important to tell the assembled dignitaries in the Philippines all about it. Obviously, presidents need to be polite to every foreign leader they meet with. But there’s being cordial, and then there’s Trump spotting Vladimir Putin, chummily teasing “Who is he?

,” and then declaring “He’s my friend! ”Trump announcing that ruthless authoritarian leaders are some of his best buddies didn’t go over well, even on Newsmax:That is, arguably, untrue. In his second term, Trump has repeatedly been accused of sleeping on the job.

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However, the president insists he just likes to rest his “beautiful blue eyes” during meetings so he can “listen intensely. ” Unfortunately for Trump, the rest of the world is not familiar with his preferred terminology for his power-blinking: To make matters worse, Trump didn’t shut his eyes during a presentation from the leader of, say, Papua New Guinea.

He appeared to nod off right as Xi was addressing leaders at the APEC summit: All in all, Trump didn’t look as powerful as he would have liked during his authoritarian boys’ trip. But hey, at least he didn’t achieve any of his policy goals either! Our running account of the first big AI IPO, which minted a bunch of new billionaires and thousands of new millionaires.

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