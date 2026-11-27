Trump keeps Vance, Rubio guessing on 2028 endorsement while also praising Hegseth for doing a ‘great job’
Trump has spent the past year floating a choice between Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as his successor — seeming to enjoy fanning the guessing game.
that he doesn’t expect a surprise contender to shake up the 2028 Republican presidential primary — but that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is doing “a great job.
” Trump has spent the past year floating a choice between Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as his successor — seeming to enjoy fanning the guessing game. Asked in the Oval Office Tuesday if he saw an unexpected contender emerging for the Republican nomination, Trump told The Post, “Probably not. ”Ron Sachs – CNP for NY Post“I mean, you have a certain group of people. I think it’s probably that’s the group.
They’re very good. They call it a good bench,” he said. But Trump then offered his praise for Hegseth when asked about the Pentagon chief being a candidate — a notion recently pushed forward by social influencers who have worked for his department, turning heads in DC.
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