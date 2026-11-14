Trump keeps signaling an end to Iran war, but expert warns a crucial piece of his strategy is missing

President Donald Trump declared on Truth Social the U.S. no longer needs a deal with Iran, one day after proclaiming victory at Arlington.

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President Donald Trump declared Thursday that the United States no longer needs a deal with Iran, abruptly shifting his diplomatic message just three days after expressing optimism about negotiations and directing Vice President JD Vance to focus on domestic issues instead.

"We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait! " Trump's latest declaration came just one day after he proclaimed victory over Iran during a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, while acknowledging that the conflict had not yet formally ended. "We won," Trump said Wednesday. "It’s just a question of when we end it.

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I want to make sure we have a total victory, not a 93 percent victory.

"President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance salute during a ceremony at Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery to mark Veterans Day on November 11, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. The president also thanked veterans"working to ensure the world’s number one sponsor of state terrorism, the Islamic Republic of Iran, will never have a nuclear weapon.

" An administration official defended Trump's strategy, arguing that the United States has substantial leverage over Iran through its naval blockade and continued military pressure, even as questions remain about how the conflict will end. "The United States is in a very strong position with control of the Strait of Hormuz and the Iranian economy collapsing.

The President has been clear that the greatest naval blockade in history, Operation Economic Outcast, and the new Operation Iron Gate will continue with full effect," a U.S. official told Fox News Digital.

"President Trump holds all the cards, will do what is best for the United States, and will make sure that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," the official added. Trump's declaration raises questions about the future of U.S.-Iran negotiations, including whether diplomatic efforts will continue through other administration officials as Washington maintains its military and economic pressure on Tehran.

An Iranian flag is displayed at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant during an official ceremony on Nov. 10, 2019, to kick-start work on a second reactor at the facility. Bushehr is Iran's only nuclear power station and currently operates on imported fuel from Russia that is closely monitored by the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency.

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Trump has suggested on at least a dozen occasions since February that Iran wanted to negotiate or that an agreement could be reached soon, according to a preliminary review of his public remarks. Ludovic Hood, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, said the administration's combination of economic coercion, military force and regional partnerships is sensible, but warned that a crucial diplomatic component remains underdeveloped.

"What’s lacking is disciplined diplomacy to complement the economic squeeze and possible airstrikes," Hood told Fox News Digital. "Our Gulf partners are singing from different hymn sheets and we need to draw European partners in more meaningfully. " Trump's optimistic assessments began before U.S. military operations against Iran commenced. On Feb. 13, he suggested Tehran could avoid an attack by accepting Washington's terms.

After military operations began, he increasingly emphasized Iran's weakened capabilities and the prospect of ending the conflict. IRANIAN NEGOTIATORS KICKED OUT OF US AS TALKS STALL, TRUMP LAYS OUT 'POSSIBLE' TIMELINE FOR MORE STRIKES President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C. , on Nov. 2, 2026. On March 20, Trump said the United States was"getting very close" to achieving its military objectives.

Trump continued expressing confidence that Iran wanted an agreement, including in May, when he suggested Tehran was eager to negotiate because of the damage inflicted on its military.briefing room Monday, Trump said,"Iran, militarily, is effectively over," while warning that U.S. forces remained"locked and loaded" should circumstances change. Hood said Trump's seemingly contradictory messages could be part of a deliberate negotiating strategy.

"The administration is pursuing a sensible hybrid strategy of economic coercion, selective use of force, and reliance on capable regional allies," Hood said. Senior military leaders listen as U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks at Marine Corps Base Quantico on September 30, 2025 in Quantico, Virginia. In an unprecedented gathering, almost 800 generals, admirals and their senior enlisted leaders have been ordered into one location from around the world on short notice.

"Trump’s messaging seems designed to both signal his preference for a diplomatic solution while preserving the option of force," he added. "Bluster, bluffing and brinkmanship are inherent in the public dimension of negotiations like this; Trump does it, Rubio does it, and senior figures in Tehran do it," he said.