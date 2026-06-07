Trump keeps Jan. 6 payouts alive after bipartisan push nearly kills fund

Trump keeps Jan. 6 payouts open after Senate nearly kills $1.8B anti-weaponization fund amid GOP backlash.

to see more of our trusted coverage when you search.left open the possibility that some January 6 defendants—including those convicted of assaulting police—could receive taxpayer-funded compensation, even after lawmakers from both parties came within a single vote of shutting down the program that could fund such payments.

, Trump declined to rule out payouts when pressed on whether rioters who attacked police should receive taxpayer money, saying, “I wouldn’t be inclined to say so, but I have to see it. ” His comments come just days after a Senate vote narrowly failed 49–50 to block the fund, with several Republicans breaking ranks to support the effort.

The debate centers on a roughly $1.8 billion Justice Department fund that critics say could allow compensation for people involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, including those who assaulted police. Roughly 140 officers were injured in the riot, and more than 1,500 people were charged in connection with the attack.

“It’s deeply offensive to me that you could have a fund that could even possibly compensate people who assaulted police officers or vandalized the Capitol on January 6th,” former Vice President Mike Pence said onPence is part of a growing group of. Among GOP senators, Mitch McConnell called the idea of compensating January 6 rioters “utterly stupid” and “morally wrong," John Thune said he’s “not a big fan” and does not see a clear purpose for it, and Thom Tillis described it as a “payout pot for punks.

” Democrats have issued similar warnings. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin called the idea “absurd and offensive,” arguing it would reward people who assaulted law enforcement and undermine public trust. Trump, however, has continued to praise the concept and declined to rule out payments, keeping alive the possibility of payments to January 6 defendants.

The fund was created as part of a settlement between the Department of Justice and Trump over his $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service. Under the agreement, individuals who claim they were victims of government “weaponization” can apply for compensation or formal apologies through a commission reviewing claims through 2028.

The DOJ has described the program as a “systematic process” to address alleged political targeting, while Trump and his allies argue it is intended to help people they say were unfairly prosecuted. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has defended the program as a way to provide “a lawful process for victims of lawfare and weaponization to be heard and seek redress.

” He has said eligibility decisions would be made by a commission rather than political officials and has rejected claims it is designed to benefit Trump allies.period” after a court temporarily blocked it. Lawmakers have been uncertain on whether to trust the administration’s position as they consider next steps. The issue came to a head during a marathon Senate “vote-a-rama,” when lawmakers considered an amendment to permanently bar the fund.

The measure failed by a single vote, 49–50, after hours of debate and internal Republican negotiations. The vote exposed divisions within the GOP. Three Republican senators—Susan Collins, Jon Husted and Dan Sullivan—The central question now is whether the fund will survive long enough for any payouts to occur. A federal court has already paused the fund, and a key hearing expected in the coming days could determine whether it proceeds or is blocked more permanently.

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are likely to revisit the issue as budget negotiations continue, raising the possibility of another vote after this week’s near-miss exposed growing bipartisan resistance.





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