The Trump administration defends Biden-era dismissal of whistleblower suit alleging fraud by Spanish giants ACS and Cobra in Nevada solar project. Experts warn of taxpayer loss.

The Trump administration's Justice Department is formally defending the dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that companies linked to Spanish construction giant Cobra defrauded the federal government of $275 million in Treasury grants related to the Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Project. This legal stance was maintained in an April 2026 filing with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, rejecting arguments from investors that the government should intervene to recover up to $1 billion for taxpayers.

Pat Hogan, CEO of CMB Regional Centers, is leading the appeal after the Justice Department declined to allow the case to proceed to trial. The lawsuit contends that Tonopah Solar Energy and its partners, including ACS Group and Cobra, misled federal officials into approving funding by falsely claiming the Nevada facility was operational, despite severe engineering failures and prolonged shutdowns.

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The dispute centers on whether the Crescent Dunes plant qualified for approximately $275.6 million in Treasury grant awards and a $737 million Department of Energy loan guarantee. CMB argues that the project was plagued by major defects, including a failed molten-salt storage tank, yet the companies secured the massive federal subsidies before the facility ultimately collapsed financially.

Federal records reveal that Treasury approved a $243.7 million grant payment in March 2017, nearly five months after a critical tank failure shut the plant down. An additional $31.9 million was approved in February 2018, bringing the total federal grant to $275.6 million. The plant was eventually sold for just $7 million in July 2026, a fraction of its initial billion-dollar valuation.

Hogan argues that the Justice Department's refusal to act ignores a clear case of fraud by foreign entities. He told reporters that the government is doing nothing to address what he described as a fleecing of the federal government. He emphasized that under the False Claims Act, companies found liable can face damages triple the government's proven losses, offering a path to significant restitution for public funds.

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Tonopah Solar Energy and other defendants have rejected the allegations as baseless. In court filings, they backed the Justice Department's effort to dismiss the lawsuit, aligning with the government's argument that continuing the legal battle would impose an undue burden on federal agencies. Tonopah, which filed for bankruptcy in January 2026, accused the investors of pursuing a scorched-earth mission with no merit.

The Trump administration's previous position in November 2024, under the Biden Justice Department, also moved to shut down the lawsuit. The incoming Trump administration could have reconsidered that stance in early 2025. Instead, its Justice Department defended the dismissal in an April 2026 filing, making the same argument that continuing the lawsuit would drain government resources.

Hogan claims he contacted the Trump Justice Department seeking help to revive the case but received no commitment. He stated that allowing the lawsuit to proceed could potentially net hundreds of millions of dollars for taxpayers. The investor believes the current administration should prioritize fighting fraud and rooting out government waste, a stated top priority for the President.

Congressional pressure is mounting on the administration to revisit the decision. Representatives Lance Gooden and Carol Miller have urged Attorney General Pam Bondi and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to investigate the fraud allegations. Gooden specifically called for pausing federal contracts with companies tied to ACS until the allegations are fully reviewed.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley also demanded answers from the Justice Department in April 2026. A recent DOJ response revealed that Crescent Dunes was one of just 12 cases in which the department moved to shut down a lawsuit after initially allowing it to proceed. This represents fewer than 0.3% of nearly 5,000 whistleblower cases received between 2020 and 2025.

The legal battle highlights the tension between private investors and federal oversight in large-scale green energy projects. While the Trump administration has signaled a strong anti-fraud posture, the Justice Department's defense of the dismissal leaves CMB in a precarious position. The outcome of the appeals court decision will determine whether the whistleblower lawsuit can move forward to trial.

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Hogan maintains that the government's inaction stands in stark contrast to the promised crackdown on waste and fraud. He continues to urge officials to act, pointing to the clear evidence of the project's failure and the significant financial loss incurred by the public. The case remains pending before the federal appeals court as Hogan seeks to reverse the dismissal.

The Crescent Dunes project, located near Tonopah, Nevada, opened in 2015 using advanced technology that concentrated sunlight onto a central tower to heat molten salt for electricity generation. The facility experienced major technical difficulties, including a molten-salt-tank failure that halted operations for months. The project subsequently underwent two bankruptcies and was sold for just $7 million in July 2026.

Under the False Claims Act, which CMB utilized to file the suit, companies found liable can face damages triple the government's proven losses, plus additional penalties. The investor emphasizes that the opportunity exists to correct the financial injury caused by the alleged deception regarding the plant's operational status. The Ninth Circuit must now decide whether the lawsuit can move forward.

Records reviewed by media outlets show Treasury had questioned whether Crescent Dunes was ready for use months before approving the grant payment. In September 2016, Treasury questioned a claim by Tonopah Solar Energy that Crescent Dunes had been ready for use since February. The agency pointed to a July commissioning report suggesting the builder had not yet formally handed control of the facility over.

Despite the breakdown, Tonopah and Cobra went ahead with a revised handover agreement in December 2016. On March 7, 2017, Treasury approved the initial grant payment even though Crescent Dunes remained shut down. The plant would not resume generating electricity until July 2017. This timeline is central to the disputed fraud allegations brought by private investors.

The Department of Energy, which backed Crescent Dunes with a massive federal loan guarantee, also approved the revised December handover despite unfinished repairs. It waived certain missed deadlines, allowing the plant to be formally recognized as operational under its loan agreement. That approval did not automatically qualify Crescent Dunes for the separate Treasury grant.

Documents show that Tonopah Solar Energy made a $218.9 million payment toward a federal loan in March 2017, shortly after Treasury approved its initial grant award. Hogan argued that this effectively meant the federal government just paid itself. The situation remains unresolved as the courts review the Justice Department's decision to dismiss the case.