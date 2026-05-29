Trump jumps into 2 GOP governor primaries, backing Evette in South Carolina and Feenstra in Iowa

President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican candidates in two contested gubernatorial primaries, where competition for his backing has dominated the contests thus far.

A Jacksonville family bought a stranger an Uber. Hours later, they learned he was wanted for murder in a triple stabbing Nearly 1,000 crashes in just over 3 years on I-95 in St. Johns County.

What makes the stretch so dangerous? FHP: Man, woman killed when SUV, pick-up truck collide head-on in wrong-way crash on JTB ‘Everybody hatin’: Yearbook quote referencing Fetty Wap rap lyrics leads to St. Johns County principal’s suspension Shooter who killed tow truck driver during vehicle repossession at Jacksonville apartment complex still on the run: JSORep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, campaigns for the Republican nomination for governor during a rally with local residents, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in West Des Moines, Iowa.

– President Donald Trump endorsed two Republican gubernatorial candidates Friday, wading into contests in South Carolina and Iowa that have pitted allies against each other in a fierce competition for their party leader's blessing. For two terms, Evette has served alongside Gov. Henry McMaster, one of Trump's earliest backers during his first presidential campaign.

Earlier this year, the long-serving governorOn Friday, Trump expressed both appreciation for Evette and the state she represents, noting that she stumped for him in 2024. He also said “A BIG added plus” for her campaign is that Henry McMaster Jr. — the sitting governor's son — may be Evette's running mate. In the deep red state of South Carolina, the competition for the president’s support has been the most intense part of the primary race.

In a separate post, Trump described Feenstra as"MAGA all the way” and said he would “fight tirelessly” for the state on issues including the economy, border security and support of law enforcement. Both Evette and Feenstra have been vocal about wanting Trump's endorsement, in the hopes that it would carry weight in states that helped propel Trump's return to office in 2024.

Feenstra said earlier this year that he asked for Trump's support, and much of Evette's campaign media has featured photos of her next to Trump. Along with Feenstra, four other Republicans — state Rep. Eddie Andrews, businessman and former conservative political director Zach Lahn, former state Rep. Brad Sherman and former director of the state Department of Administrative Services Adam Steen — are in the primary to replace outgoing Iowa Gov.

Kim Reynolds, who Evette is competing for the South Carolina nomination against Rep. Nancy Mace, Rep. Ralph Norman and state Attorney General Alan Wilson. Both states are having their first competitive Republican gubernatorial primaries in years, with Reynolds and McMaster in office for roughly a decade each.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Family says woman, stepfather among 3 killed in Westside domestic violence stabbingShooting death of repo truck driver in Jacksonville has others in business voicing safety concernsSay goodbye to boring walls because wallpaper is making a major comeback.

✨🏡Two men charged after food truck robbery spree ends in shootingTow truck driver fatally shot during repossession in Brentwood, JSO saysJacksonville City Council rejects resolution aimed to keep future jail out of redlined neighborhoods





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Hannah Fingerhut Meg Kinnard Henry Mcmaster Zach Lahn Eddie Andrews Brad Sherman Washington News Politics Pamela Evette Ralph Norman Alan Wilson Elections Randy Feenstra Kim Reynolds Donald Trump

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