A conservative Texas jurist eviscerated the GOP’s legal argument.

A notoriously conservative Trump-appointed judge has shredded Republican efforts to hold up midterm results in Texas over wild theories about election interference. Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, appointed by Trump during his first term, tossed the case Tuesday in a humiliating blow to GOP activists who wanted officials to manually tally every vote cast for federal office in the Lone Star State.

The Potter County Republican Party launched its legal offensive alongside local party chief Daniel Rogers on Oct. 27, exactly a week before polling day,They raised the specter of foreign actors and artificial intelligence being used to manipulate computerized voter counts.and said that the GOP failed to show how hostile actors were supposed to have tampered with “a single ballot in all of Texas. ” Defeated GOP House hopeful Alexander Hale joined the legal fight on Nov. 14 after picking up just 27.5 percent against Democratic Rep.

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Lizzie Fletcher’s 70.8 percent in the race for Texas’s 7th Congressional District. Republicans supplemented their theories that the vote had been hacked with a constitutional complaint that variations in local auditing practices meant that not all Texans’ votes enjoyed equal protection.

“The Court is perplexed by the entire argument,” Kacsmaryk wrote, noting that any variations in practice did not necessarily mean some votes counted for more than others. He also pointed out that Hale hadn’t even stood for election in the territory overseen by Potter County Elections chief Christy Benge, who was the target of the lawsuit.

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Democrats swept statewide midterm races in the longtime Republican stronghold, wresting control of the Texas House for the first time in more than two decades. That rout formed part of a nationwide disaster for the GOP driven by Trump’s dismal approval ratings over his war of choice with Iran and the impact of that conflict on widespread domestic unaffordability. Democrats secured 56 Senate seats and at least 259 House seats.

Their stunning victory will give them majorities in both chambers, which party leaders have pledged to use to hobble the president throughout his remaining two years in office. Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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