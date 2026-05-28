Trump Judge Gives Shock Green Light to His Voting Power Grab

Ewan Palmer is a reporter at The Daily Beast. He previously worked as a reporter for several years at Newsweek, where he predominantly covered U.S. politics. Prior to that, he covered British crime, politics, and current affairs for the International Business Times UK.

A federal judge has declined to block an executive order signed by Donald Trump that targets his longtime enemy, mail-in ballots. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, who was nominated to the bench by Trump in June 2018, ruled that Democrats’ hopes to block the plan—which would create a federal list of citizens eligible to vote and ask the U.S. Postal Service to only mail ballots to those people—were premature.

“Given that the Executive Order does not command Plaintiffs to do anything, and that no agency has yet acted pursuant to the Order in a way that could harm Plaintiffs, they have not suffered any harm at present,” wrote Nichols. U.S. District Court District of Columbia Democrats had argued that the order was unconstitutional as it infringed on individual states’ rights to regulate elections.

Judge Nichols said the Democrats who filed their original legal challenge, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, could file a fresh injunction once federal agencies begin implementing the executive order. The move from Trump came as the president and the GOP seek any advantage they can ahead of November’s midterm elections, where Republicans are expected to suffer major losses. Historically, Democratic voters favor mail-in ballots, whereas Republicans tend to vote on the day of an election.

Trump has long waged a war against mail-in ballots, including pushing the debunked claim that they were the cause of widespread voter fraud at the 2020 election. On May 31, Trump signed an executive order, which he claimed would “enhance election integrity” via the U.S. Mail. This includes asking the Department of Homeland Security to create “state citizenship lists” from federal citizenship and naturalization records, Social Security records, and other federal databases.

This list would then be used to help state election officials verify their voter rolls and determine who is eligible to vote, with the U.S. Postal Service only allowed to deliver ballots to these approved voters. Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee President Heather Williams suggested the move from Trump amounted to “voter suppression” and a “desperate move by Trump to steal the next election.

” “This is a blatant attempt by the president to undermine states’ control over election administration for his own benefit—which is a direct attack on the Constitution and our democracy,” she said.





thedailybeast / 🏆 307. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Voter-Fraud

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MAGA Conspiracy Theorist Who Hates Trump Is Shock 2028 InsurgentDonald J. Trump

Read more »

Federal judge blocks Alabama redistricting plan in blow to TrumpCourt blocks Alabama congressional map tied to GOP redistricting push.

Read more »

Court gives Mahmoud Khalil more time to fight Trump administration’s efforts to deport himA federal appeals court is giving former Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil more time to fight the Trump administration’s efforts to deport him.

Read more »

Court gives Mahmoud Khalil more time to fight Trump administration's efforts to deport himA federal appeals court is giving former Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil more time to fight the Trump administration's efforts to deport him.

Read more »