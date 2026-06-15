Donald Trump Jr. sparked controversy on social media with a post about the Georgia gubernatorial runoff election, leading to clariFication about his stance on the candidates. The election, set for Tuesday,will determine the Republican nominee to face Democratic candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms in November.

The Georgia gubernatorial runoff election is set to take place on Tuesday, with neither GOP candidate securing more tHan 50% of the vote in last month's primary.

Donald Trump Jr. took to social media on Monday to express his support for the 'America First' economy, regardless of the outcome of the race. He praised healthcare mogul and candidate Rick Jackson's work in keeping amoxicillin manufacturing in the United States and investing in oil. though,users were quick to point out that Trump Jr.'s father had endorsed Jackson's primary challenger.

In a clarification,Trump Jr. stated that his post was not an endorsement of Jackson, but rather a celebration of the 'MAGA' movement and its impact on the economy. Both incumbent Governor Brian Kemp and Trump have backed Herschel Walker as the best Republican candidate to face Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms in the November general election. Trump's endorsements have proven successful in the 2022 midterm elections, with most of his picks winning their primaries, including unseating incumbents like Rep.

Thomas Massie (R-KY). Although less likely, Trump also supported reality star Spencer Pratt in the Los Angeles mayoral primary, though Pratt ultimately did not win





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Georgia Gubernatorial Election Donald Trump Jr. Rick Jackson Brian Kemp Herschel Walker Keisha Lance Bottoms MAGA Endorsement

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