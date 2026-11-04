Trump Jr and Vance Criticize Iran War After GOP Midterm Loss

Donald Trump Jr and JD Vance publicly blame the Iran conflict for Republican midterm defeats, highlighting voter anger over gas prices and economic hardship.

Donald Trump Jr joined Vice President JD Vance in sharply criticizing the US president's military engagement in Iran following a severe electoral setback for Republicans during the midterms. The Republican party lost control of both the House and Senate on November 3, 2026, as Americans voted on the White House's performance amid rising petrol prices and tariff impacts.

Vance Blames War For Electoral Defeat

Vice President JD Vance posted a lengthy critique on X immediately after the election results confirmed the loss of congressional majorities. He stated that the war was the primary reason for the defeat, citing the president's own admission from the previous night. Vance argued that supporters of the conflict must accept responsibility for pushing the United States into action in the Middle East. He challenged those who believed the outcome was worthwhile to argue that losing the Senate for six years was an acceptable cost.

Also read Vance's scathing Iran war postmortem puts potential 2028 GOP showdown in focus: 'Everyone knows why'

Trump Jr Endorses Scathing Critique

Donald Trump Jr responded positively to Vance's post just before arriving at the White House for private meetings with the president. He wrote that every word of Vance's statement was correct, adding three 100-emojis to emphasize his agreement. This public alignment marks a significant shift, as Vance had privately advised against the war while restraining public criticism for most of the year. The vice president urged Trump supporters to remain patient, distinguishing this conflict from the forever wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

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Gas Prices And Moderate Voter Shift

The president conceded in a Fox News interview that high gasoline prices negatively impacted Republicans in the elections. He described the issue as a short-term problem for long-term gain, attributing the cause directly to Iran. Democrats increased their support among moderate voters, flipping key Senate seats and gaining ground in House races. Approximately two-thirds of moderates supported Democratic candidates, up from the six in ten who backed Harris previously.

Republican Leadership Deflects Blame

Despite the losses, Donald Trump Jr sought to deflect blame by stating he was not on the ballot and did not view the result as a personal defeat. He claimed dissatisfaction with the specific candidates running rather than accepting responsibility for the party's overall performance. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also privately advised caution regarding the Iran operation but avoided public commentary after it failed to end quickly. A large majority of moderate voters expressed concern about inflation and insufficient checks on presidential power.