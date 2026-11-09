Trump Jokes With Dana White Over Press Secretary Role Amid Iran Tensions

President Donald Trump hosted UFC CEO Dana White for a press briefing, joking about the press secretary position while addressing Iran tensions and clashing with reporters.

President Donald Trump held an unannounced press briefing on Monday afternoon, bringing UFC CEO Dana White to the stage alongside him. This sudden appearance followed a weekend of jokes from Trump, who had previously suggested White might replace the recent press secretaries. White stood by Trump as he addressed the media, creating a stark contrast between political seriousness and entertainment industry charisma.

Trump And Dana White Discuss Press Secretary Role

CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins directly asked White if he had accepted the vacant White House press secretary position. White responded that he never tells the president no to anything, implying a willingness to serve. Trump later clarified that he was joking about the offer, describing his previous comment as a reaction to what he called a very bad press day. He admitted the announcement was not serious but noted the press immediately wrote stories about it. Despite the playful banter, White conceded at the end of the session that he has no interest in politics or any government job.

Also read Dana White Accepts Trump Offer to Become White House Press Secretary

US Military Posture And Iran Conflict Status

Beyond the humorous exchange, Trump used the platform to discuss the ongoing conflict in Iran. He stated that the United States is locked and loaded, ready to restart full-fledged hostilities for any reason. However, he also expressed uncertainty about the immediate need for kinetic military operations. Trump mentioned that taking further military action does not currently seem necessary to him. This stance comes despite the recent deployment of the USS Theodore Roosevelt from San Diego to the Middle East, joining the USS George Washington and the USS George H W Bush. This deployment added approximately 9,000 to 10,000 additional sailors and Marines to the region.

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Diplomatic Efforts And Election Timing

Trump emphasized that he pledged not to strike Iran until after the midterm elections, which took place last Tuesday. While the authorization for further strikes remains unclear, he highlighted ongoing diplomatic efforts. The president reported that negotiators in Iran are speaking with US counterparts and doing so very politely. He expressed hope that a deal could be made with Iran through these channels. This approach suggests a shift toward negotiation over immediate military escalation, although the threat of force remains explicit in his rhetoric.

Trump Clashes With Reporters During Briefing

The briefing also featured combative exchanges between Trump and members of the press. When Collins asked about Secretary of War Pete Hegseth facing an impeachment effort led by Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, Trump became enraged. He dismissed Massie as a loser and directed similar insults at Collins. Later, MS NOW reporter Vaugh Hillyard faced Trump's ire after asking about the president's relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump questioned Hillyard's background before attacking his network, calling it a fake network with the worst ratings. He referred to Hillyard as a joke before moving on to other questions.