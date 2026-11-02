Trump Jokes About Renaming Reflecting Pool Before Midterm Speech

President Trump joked about renaming the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during a midterm campaign stop, highlighting pool repairs and his history of landmark renaming attempts.

President Donald Trump addressed a small group of supporters at the Lincoln Memorial on Monday, using the occasion to joke about renaming the adjacent Reflecting Pool. Speaking from a platform at the foot of the memorial, the president claimed he was giving serious thought to rebranding the iconic landmark as the Trump Reflecting Pool. He told the audience that the official announcement would occur the following day and suggested that Interior Secretary Doug Burgum would enjoy the task of implementing the change.

Trump quickly clarified that the proposal was merely a joke before pivoting to discuss extensive renovation work at the site. The event featured approximately 60 chairs arranged for the attendees, with several dozen reporters present to cover the speech. Behind the speaker stood the newly refilled Reflecting Pool, which was protected by ballistic glass barriers. The president spent nearly 30 minutes detailing various Washington renovation projects, pointing out specific granite stones that had been replaced during the construction process.

Also read Trump is giving his closing midterm pitch at problem-plagued Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

The Reflecting Pool Renovation Controversy

The $14 million repair project for the Reflecting Pool has been plagued by delays and questions regarding costs. The contract was awarded through a no-bid process to a Virginia-based company that had previously resurfaced a pool at one of Trump's golf clubs. Critics have pointed to the repair work itself as a source of the issues, while the president has attributed the peeling surface to acts of vandalism. A former US Olympian has been indicted in connection with alleged damage to the pool structure.

During the event, Trump highlighted the scale of the reconstruction efforts. He described one of the replaced granite blocks as a massive piece of the pool, claiming it was the largest in the world. The president was joined by his most loyal staff members, including Natalie Harp, during the presentation of photographs showing the before and after states of the construction sites.

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History of Landmark Renaming Attempts

Trump's suggestion to rename the Reflecting Pool follows a pattern of attempts to rename significant national landmarks after himself. These efforts have encountered legal and political resistance. On May 29, US District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that only Congress has the authority to rename the Kennedy Center. Consequently, workers stripped Trump's name from the building's facade in June after it had been added during his administration.

Other renaming initiatives have met similar fates or have been described as casual remarks. In August, Trump ordered Lake Ontario to be renamed Lake America. On his first day back in office, he also renamed the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America. Additionally, on September 2, he floated the idea of calling the Strait of Hormuz the Trump Strait, though he later told a reporter that this suggestion was just thrown out there without serious intent.

Strategic Shift in Midterm Campaign

The location of Trump's final pre-election event has puzzled many political observers. Voters are set to decide control of the House and Senate on Tuesday, with polls suggesting Republican incumbents may lose majorities in both chambers. Rather than appearing in key battleground states, Trump spent his last day of the campaign in Washington. This decision contrasts with his recent travels through states like Kansas, Iowa, Alaska, and Texas.

Earlier in the week, Trump scrapped planned rallies in Kansas and Iowa, telling reporters he did not feel the need to visit because the candidates were performing well. He later reinstated those events on Sunday's schedule alongside nearly 20 tele-rallies. The choice to hold a physical event at the Reflecting Pool, despite the grim outlook for Republican control of Congress, marks an unusual strategic move in the final hours of the midterm election cycle.