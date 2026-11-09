Trump Jokes About Offering Press Secretary Role to Dana White After Zacharia's Ouster

Following the historic five-day tenure of Katie Zacharia as press secretary, Donald Trump humorously announced on Truth Social that UFC President Dana White has been offered the White House role, while also entertaining suggestions regarding Nikki Minaj for the position.

Following the ousting of Katie Zacharia from the role, Trump wrote on Truth Social Saturday: “I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States.

” 'Reacher,' 'Neagley,' 'Lioness' Give Paramount TV Studios Three of September's Four Most-Streamed Original Series “I was kidding, but I think Dana likes the idea, and he is a very capable guy,” Trump said, speaking to the media in Florida before leaving for Washington D.C. White is due to visit Trump at the White House on Monday.reported Saturday, it was always unclear just how serious Trump was about offering the job to the executive, but the speculation was the latest in recent news regarding potential press secretaries.

Also read Donald Trump Offers Dana White White House Press Secretary Role

Trump had been asked during an interview whether musician Nikki Minaj would be considered for the position, to which he responded: “That’s a good idea. I think I’ll have to think about that… I’m going to think about that. ” Zacharia served as Trump’s press secretary for just five days before she was let go — the shortest tenure in White House history. She succeeded Karoline Leavitt, who held the position from Jan. 20, 2025 through Aug. 27.

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