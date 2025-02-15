Trump Issues Executive Order to End COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates in Schools

President Trump signs an executive order aimed at eliminating COVID-19 vaccine mandates in schools, fulfilling a campaign pledge. The order argues that barring children from education due to low COVID-19 risk is an infringement on personal freedom. However, the order's impact is expected to be limited as most schools and colleges have already dropped COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday directing the Education Department and Health and Human Services to create a plan to end vaccine mandates for COVID-19 . The order aims to fulfill a campaign promise from Trump, who often stated he would not allocate any funding to schools implementing vaccine mandates.

The order asserts that given the extremely low risk of severe COVID-19 illness for children and young adults, barring them from education constitutes an unacceptable infringement on personal freedom. The order is anticipated to have minimal national impact because COVID-19 vaccine mandates have largely been rescinded at schools and colleges throughout the United States, and numerous states have enacted legislation prohibiting such mandates. The order applies exclusively to COVID-19 vaccines. All states mandate vaccinations against certain diseases, including measles, mumps, polio, tetanus, whooping cough, and chickenpox, for children attending schools. Related to this, all U.S. states permit exemptions for children with medical conditions preventing them from receiving specific vaccines. Most also allow exemptions for religious or other nonmedical reasons. Some colleges implemented COVID-19 immunization requirements for students during the pandemic, but the majority have since lifted these requirements. A few institutions, including Swarthmore and Oberlin colleges, continue to require vaccines, at least for students residing on campus. The majority of these colleges grant medical or religious exemptions.The order further states that schools, colleges, and states imposing COVID-19 vaccination requirements on students may face the risk of losing federal funding. The order does not specify particular sources of funding that could be at risk, as most federal education funds are allocated by Congress





