Trump Isolated in White House After Blue Wave Election Loss

President Donald Trump remained isolated upstairs while aides fled the East Room. The article details the administration's shock and internal blame game over the midterm defeats.

President Donald Trump remained isolated in the White House residence on Tuesday evening, refusing to join the gathering in the East Room as his political allies watched a devastating electoral defeat unfold. While cabinet members and MAGA supporters arrived to watch election returns alongside trays of Cheesecake Factory food, the President stayed two floors above, watching the results with Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and aide Natalie Harp.

President Sees Blue Wave Sweep From Upstairs

Trump was ensconced with his senior advisors as the Democratic Blue Wave swept through the election results. By the time the House of Representatives was projected for Democrats at just before 10 p.m. Eastern, the mood in the East Room had soured drastically. Senior staff and cabinet members began to leave the watch party and exit the building to cope with the losses at a nearby Washington DC establishment.

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Trump's Fury and Social Media Outbursts

Trump became visibly angry and silent as the scale of the defeat became clear. A source described the President as being paralyzed into silence while watching Fox News, with the residence feeling very dark and somber. He took to Truth Social to blame the network for the losses and criticized Texas Governor Greg Abbott for his political shifts, stating the party would have won in a landslide if the Governor had not changed his stance.

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Internal Blame Directed at Rubio and Hegseth

Senior officials are already looking for someone to hold accountable for the election results, with names including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth appearing frequently in internal discussions. One official suggested the Iran war, which has cost taxpayers at least $47 billion, was a major factor. Another top Republican donor declared that Rubio's political career was over due to his handling of foreign policy.

Staffers Delusional Until the Final Hours

The disconnect between the White House leadership and reality was highlighted by reports that Susie Wiles promised a Republican victory right up until election day. Weekly briefings led by political consultant Chris LaCivita continued to assure Trump of a win, with West Wing staff still discussing potential seat gains on Tuesday morning. A senior source described this persistent optimism as delusional, noting that the administration failed to see the impending collapse of their political standing.