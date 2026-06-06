Trump is remaking Latin America in his image; Peru and Colombia may be next

Across Latin America, a wave of right-wing governments has taken power over the past two years, reshaping the region's map.

's presidential first round on May 31, Abelardo de la Espriella did not address his country. He addressed U.S. President "With my head held high and a heart full of patriotic gratitude, I receive your words and your steadfast support," de la Espriella, a Colombian criminal defense lawyer and political outsider with no prior elected office—and running on a hard-line anti-crime platform under the banner"Defenders of the Motherland," posted on X.in which Trump had called him an"intelligent, strong and tough leader" and dismissed his leftist rival Ivan Cepeda as a"radical leftist Marxist.

""Thank you, Mr. President! "The exchange was more than a diplomatic courtesy. It was a window into a hemisphere undergoing its sharpest political realignment in a generation, one that Trump has done more than any other single actor to accelerate, and one that Colombia andreshaping the region's political map and tilting it toward Washington in ways not seen in decades.

If the trend holds, the left-wing governments that defined the region's last political era will be reduced to a shrinking archipelago: Brazil,"There are signs that the political winds in Latin America are blowing to the right," Michael Shifter, former president of Washington-based policy forum Inter-American Dialogue, toldhad been Washington's most defiant adversary in the hemisphere, a socialist autocrat who hosted Russian military assets, deepened ties with Beijing and openly mocked U.S. sanctions. Trump had tried and failed to oust him during his first term.

This time, he and Secretary of State In November, the Trump administration released a National Security Strategy promising greater interventionism in the Americas. Months of military pressure followed: Warships and fighter jets deployed to the Caribbean under Operation Southern Spear, and at least 35 U.S. strikes on alleged drug boats from September to December killed at least 115 people. , Cilia Flores, transporting them to a warship before flying the couple to New York to face narcoterrorism charges.

Trump invoked the 1823 Monroe Doctrine by name, saying the U.S. had"superseded it by a lot," and dubbed his approach the"Don-roe Doctrine.

" He declared the United States would be"running" Venezuela until an orderly transition could take place. The operation was the starkest expression of a realignment already underway across the region. In Argentina, libertarian firebrand Javier Milei, an economist-turned-president who keeps a chainsaw as a prop and describes Trump's United States as"a beacon of light," secured Washington's backing ahead of October 2025 midterm elections that proved critical to his political survival.

In Honduras, Trump endorsed National Party candidate Nasry"Tito" Asfura, a construction magnate and former Tegucigalpa mayor, who won. In El Salvador, Nayib Bukele—the authoritarian-leaning incumbent who won reelection in 2024 and dismantled his country's gang structures through mass imprisonment—has become a key U.S. partner in Trump's deportation agenda and the region's most imitated model on crime.

In Chile, right-wing candidate José Antonio Kast, a lawyer and former congressman who has drawn comparisons to Trump for his nativist rhetoric, crushed a Communist Party challenger with 58 percent of the vote in December. His admiration for Trump is matched by his well-documented praise for former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, whose regime he has defended as necessary to restore order.

In March, Trump convened the"Shield of the Americas" summit in Florida, pulling together more than a dozen Latin American leaders around a security-focused coalition aimed at combating cartels, curbing migration and reinforcing U.S. dominance in the hemisphere. Milei, Bukele and Ecuador's Daniel Noboa, who declared a state of internal armed conflict against cartels shortly after taking office, were among those in the room.

Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Mexico'sA Konrad Adenauer Stiftung analysis found that of 15 Latin American democracies, nine countries had changed political direction since 2022, six of them shifting left to right. The proportion of Latin Americans who identify as center-right or right, according to Latinobarómetro, is now higher than at any point in more than two decades.

Shifter attributes the shift to a convergence of forces: the failure of left-leaning incumbents to deliver on the economy, the growing salience of crime and the ideological energy generated by watching Milei and Bukele succeed with Trump's blessing.

"The 'right' is a broad category that has different meanings in different contexts," Shifter also told. "Sometimes it translates into iron-fisted security approaches, in other cases economic liberalization, and can also be reflected in policies that promote social conservatism. " Former Colombian President Ernesto Samper, who governed Colombia from 1994 to 1998 and is now a leading voice among the region's progressive movements, sees something else in Washington's current posture.

In a conversation with, he compared the current landscape to Operation Condor, the U.S.-backed campaign of political repression and state terrorism that swept through South America in the 1960s and '70s.

"We are returning to a violent, autocratic past that characterized the relationship between the United States and Latin America," Samper said, warning that Trump's tactics risk generating a nationalist backlash that eventually reverses the very gains Washington is celebrating. "This is beginning to be reflected in the polls, anti-Americanism, or 'anti-gringo' sentiment," he said. On Sunday, Peruvians vote for their ninth president in 10 years.

The runoff pits Keiko Fujimori—the conservative daughter of former authoritarian President Alberto Fujimori, who was convicted of crimes against humanity before dying in prison last year—against Roberto Sánchez, a leftist congressman and ally of imprisoned former President Pedro Castillo, who attempted a failed self-coup in 2022. Both candidates advanced from a chaotic first-round field of 35 contenders in April, each securing less than 20 percent of the vote. Crime is the defining issue.

Peru's homicide rate has doubled over the past five years, extortion complaints have increased fivefold and a 2025 government survey found 84 percent of urban Peruvians feared becoming a crime victim in the coming year.

"There is a large group of undecided voters," Peruvian political analyst Iván García told the Associated Press. "I think that's where the emotionally driven anti-votes will play out the final battle. " Fujimori, on her fourth presidential bid, has promised to militarize borders, deploy police and military in high-risk zones and require prisoners to"repay society" through mandatory labor.

Sánchez, who wears the wide-brimmed peasant hat given to him by Castillo as a symbol of rural solidarity, has tried to calm investors while emphasizing support for Chinese mining contracts, a stance that puts him at odds with Washington's push to limit Beijing's growing influence in the region. A Fujimori victory would add another brick to Trump's regional architecture.

A Sánchez win would extend the leftist resistance, giving Lula, Sheinbaum and what remains of the Sao Paulo Forum—the network of Latin American left parties—another partner in a country that sits atop the world's second-largest copper reserves. The results are expected to be tight and may not be final for days.

De la Espriella won 43.74 percent of the first-round vote, defying polls that had his rival—Senator Iván Cepeda, the chosen political heir of outgoing leftist President Gustavo Petro—in front heading into election day. De la Espriella ran his campaign almost entirely through social media, with a hard-line anti-crime message and a carefully cultivated relationship with Trump's political world..

"Like other right-wing populists in the region he lacks a strong political party and instead generates energy and enthusiasm through effective use of social media. " He is also an American citizen, a registered Republican who has donated to Republican causes and maintains a close relationship with Representative María Elvira Salazar—the Miami Republican who has become one of Washington's most prominent voices on Latin American policy.

Gimena Sanchez, director for the Andes at the Washington Office on Latin America, a human rights and policy advocacy group, said de la Espriella fits a template proving effective across the globe.

"This race follows a trend we've seen globally and played out in other parts of Latin America, notably Argentina," she told"A very polarized context facing security challenges and the rise of an outsider candidate, one who says they are not a 'politician' and would just act decisively to address the issues in a black and white and hardline way. " The U.S.-Colombia relationship has been in open crisis under Petro, a former guerrilla member who took office in 2022 as the country's first leftist president.

Washington decertified Colombia on drugs, revoked Petro's visa, cut all economic aid—Colombia had been the region's largest recipient—and placed Petro and his allies on Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctions lists. The two countries clashed over immigration, Gaza and the legality of U.S. boat strikes in the Pacific and Caribbean.

"A conservative victory would quickly repair this strategic relationship," Benjamin Gedan—senior fellow and director of the Latin America Program at The Stimson Center and National Security Council director for South America under former President Barack Obama—toldWhile the right has made its gains, mostly driven by Trump's momentum, the left has not disappeared. Lula is running for a fourth term in Brazil's October election, locked in a statistical dead heat with Flávio Bolsonaro, son of the jailed former president.

Sheinbaum governs Mexico, the region's second-largest economy—with significant independence from Washington—though she has softened some positions since Trump's return. Cuba and Nicaragua remain authoritarian outliers, under siege economically and diplomatically, but resistant to the kind of managed transition the Trump White House has sought to engineer. Shifter cautioned against reading the rightward tide as permanent.

"The durability of more rightist, conservative governments in the region depends on their ability to deliver and satisfy citizen demands on the economy or security," he also told. "If they don't perform, it is easy to imagine the left coming back, whether Trumpism in the U.S. is strong or not. " Gedan echoed the caveat. "The conservatives coming to power are inheriting high debt and sluggish economies that will make it tough to meet voter expectations," he told.

"And his highly partisan and ideological foreign policy is alienating opposition movements that will inevitably be back in charge soon enough. " For now, the president who told the world he would make America great again is, by some measures, making the Americas his, one election at a time. Colombia votes June 21. By then, Peru may already have its answer.





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