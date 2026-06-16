Trump is ‘not happy’ with Israel over Lebanon strikes amid Iran peace deal talks

President Trump has acknowledged he was displeased with Israel over its weekend strikes on Lebanon, which came as he was finalizing a peace deal with Iran.

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — President Trump has acknowledged he was displeased with Israel over its weekend strikes on Lebanon , which came as he was “I’m not happy with the way Israel has handled themselves with Lebanon and Hezbollah.

They should have been able to handle themselves faster,” he told reporters at the G7. President Trump speaks alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a bilateral meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on June 16, 2026 in Evian-les-Bains, France. A child clings on to the body of her father who was killed in a missile strike in Gaza City on June 15, 2026.

Iran has said Israel ending its attacks in Lebanon is a condition of the peace deal. But Netanyahu said Monday thatPresident Trump speaks alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a bilateral meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on June 16, 2026 in Evian-les-Bains, France. A child clings on to the body of her father who was killed in a missile strike in Gaza City on June 15, 2026.





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