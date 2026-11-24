Donald Trump is giving Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom in acknowledgement of the many great things he has apparently done.

Stay up to speed with the latest headlines, gossip, and news by signing up for the Jezebel With Splinter newsletter. The president of the United States has the power to hand out awards to public officials, military members, and even civilians.

The highest honor a civilian can receive from the White House is the Presidential Medal of Freedom, typically reserved for people who have contributed to the security of the U.S., world peace, or culturally significant public or private endeavors. Some of the past recipients include civil rights icons like Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lewis, astronauts such as John Glenn and Sally Ride, and decorated Olympians like Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky.

Also read Trump to award Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom at White House ceremony

And now Donald Trump is set to add a disbarred and criminally indicted lawyer to the list. , the former mayor of New York City and Trump’s personal lawyer, with the award on Tuesday at the White House. Ostensibly, he’s being given this honor in recognition of his role leading New York in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, a quarter of a century ago.

The White House is presumably highlighting his role as mayor during 9/11 because everything that happened afterward is pretty humiliating. President Trump will give the Medal of Freedom to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a fierce political ally who led city through 9/11. As a public face of the Trump administration, one of his more memorable moments was the ill-fated press conference at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping company four days after the 2020 presidential election.

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Unfortunately,, not a landscaping company’s parking lot. Oops! Rudy Giuliani, hopped up on baseless claims of widespread election fraud, was all set to host the press conference in the parking lot and list all of his bogus accusations. But before they could begin, a journalist announced that the networks had begun calling the race for Biden.

Giuliani panicked.

“All the networks! Wow! All the networks! ”.

He then proceeded with the press conference anyway, which was widely mocked online. It wouldn’t be his final embarrassment that year. Less than two weeks after the widely mocked press conference at the landscaping, Giuliani held another press conference designed to convince the media and the public that there was enough evidence to simply overturn the election results and hand the victory to Trump.

Giuliani made some very obviously false statements about election workers rigging the vote, and Venezuela hacking voting machines. But as if the outlandish conspiracy theories weren’t enough, Giuliani was sweating so much at the time that a Donald Trump is set to award the nation’s highest honor to his disgraced ally and former personal lawyer, a year after granting him a “full” pardon.

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Even though Giuliani’s lies ultimately contributed to the insurrection at the Capitol, Trump essentially walked away scot-free after avoiding being acquitted at his second impeachment trial. Giuliani’s life, however, was completely derailed. His law license was suspended in July 2021. The New York Bar Association didn’t care for the fact that he spent months telling egregious lies in a court of law.

Then, he was sued by two Georgia poll workers who he had baselessly accused of manipulating ballots. A jurycriminally indicted for some of his schemes to steal the 2020 election, but lucky for him was pardoned by Trump. What a run! The back-to-back defeats didn’t humble Rudy Giuliani or at least make him step out of public life in order to ruminate.

No, instead he was busy being the exact kind of person who ends up in Trump’s inner circle. He’s been, New York’s Muslim mayor. Xenophobia? Sexual impropriety?

No wonder Trump is giving him an award. The only surprising thing is that it took this long. Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste.

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