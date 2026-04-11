Trump Weighs Firing Hegseth After GOP Midterm Losses

President Trump is considering whether to fire Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after Republicans suffered crushing midterm losses, as Hegseth rules out a Senate appointment to avoid an impeachment fight.

President Donald Trump is considering whether to fire Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in the wake of the Republicans' crushing midterm losses, according to multiple people close to the White House.

The president is asking advisers and allies for input on what to do about Hegseth, though no final decision has been made. One source close to the White House said knives are definitely out for him among senior West Wing staff, while cautioning that it is not a foregone conclusion that he is gone.

Also read Pentagon Sued Over Hegseth’s New “Future of Warfare” Committee Led by Musk

Hegseth Faces Fallout From War Losses

Hegseth, who holds the title Secretary of War, oversaw the conflict that both Trump and Vice President JD Vance have said was a top cause of the landslide loss on Tuesday. A third person close to the White House said somebody has to own this, adding that when the word war is in your title then you might be the person in the crosshairs.

A fourth person close to Trump said that if he were in Hegseth's shoes, he would be begging for a Senate appointment. The Pentagon chief is popular with the conservative base but indisputably bears significant responsibility for the war, insiders said. Hegseth now faces a possible bipartisan impeachment vote this year, and insiders believe Democratic gains in the Senate mean he would face a public trial next year that would scorch the administration.

Advertisement

Hegseth is ruling out taking a Senate appointment to avoid a grueling impeachment fight. His cleanest offramp, ironically, would be joining the Senate by gaining Tennessee Gov. -elect Martha Blackburn's support to appoint him to her vacated seat. Many sources told The Post that Hegseth would be an obvious near-term option for removal after the drubbing, in part because Trump will have a much more difficult time gaining Senate confirmation for a replacement when power changes hands in January.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said the president has full confidence in Hegseth and is impressed by his work getting woke ideology out of the military. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said: We will continue to drive Trump's agenda at the Department of War, despite threats of sham witch hunts from Democrats, and Secretary Hegseth is 100 percent committed to leading the Department until the end of President Trump's term in office.

Trump Defends Hegseth Amid Firing Speculation

Trump dismissed mounting speculation about Hegseth's fate, telling reporters Wednesday that Hegseth was doing a very good job and that he does not plan to fire him, but that he would be very popular if he chose to seek appointment to the Senate. Trump notably used similar language while praising his former Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem before firing them this year. Another source told NBC News that Florida GOP Gov.

Ron DeSantis is being considered to replace Hegseth. Rep. Thomas Massie introduced articles of impeachment in September, but House Speaker Mike Johnson sent representatives home early and the vote was delayed. The resolution introduced last month contained eight articles of impeachment.

Impeachment Articles Allege War Powers Violations

The first three allege that Hegseth violated the 1973 War Powers Resolution by initiating and continuing the Iran conflict without a declaration of war or statutory authorization, and by continuing hostilities after Congress directed the removal of U.S. forces. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Hegseth would be run out of town by Democrats if they win the majority.

Advertisement

John Ullyot, who served in national defense roles in both Trump terms, said Hegseth has been a human wrecking ball swinging through one of our oldest and proudest institutions, and it will take years to undo the damage. He said Hegseth is well past his sell-by date and it is time to give him the heave-ho, adding that any self-respecting leader with his record, in the military or the corporate world, would leave on his own before being shown the door.

There is historical precedent. President George W. Bush announced the resignation of Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld on November 8, 2006, the day after heavy Republican losses in the midterm elections fueled by public dissatisfaction with the Iraq War.

GOP Loses Congress Control After Midterms

Republicans lost seven seats in the Senate, with two additional losses possible, and have hemorrhaged at least 29 seats in the House, decisively swinging control of Congress to the Democrats, who are expected to block Trump's legislative agenda and nominations and launch investigations that could lead to the president's third impeachment. The focus on Hegseth followed pre-election speculation that former White House deputy chief of staff James Blair, who currently works at the pro-Trump super PAC MAGA Inc., would take the fall for a possible backfire of the nationwide redistricting war he quarterbacked.

An internal assessment from the National Republican Redistricting Trust shared with The Post, however, found the redistricting push prevented an even worse GOP bloodbath. The new House district lines likely allowed Republicans to hold one more seat in both Louisiana and Tennessee than they otherwise would have and between one and four more in Texas, the memo said, offset by projections of one or two additional Democratic seats in California. Separately, the Senate Minority Caucus called for Sen.

Kathleen Riebe to resign from the Utah Senate after an independent investigation into discriminatory practices. In Utah, the destruction of two major bridges in San Juan County is leaving communities disconnected, which could affect health care, voting and tourism in southeastern Utah. Former Utah Congressman Ben McAdams declared victory in the race for Utah's 1st Congressional District, positioning the Democrat for a return to Washington six years after he left.

Utah Senate Majority Leader Kirk Cullimore was trailing Democratic challenger Shana Anderson in the race for Senate District 19, according to unofficial results. A Utah teenager who was missing for more than a year was found safe after investigators followed leads across the country and internationally, the FBI said.