Trump: Iran will suffer 'ultimate consequences' if it reneges on nukes

President Donald Trump warned Iran would face “ultimate consequences” if Tehran does not give up its nuclear ambitions, saying Iran must fully comply with the memorandum of understanding (MOU) to end the war, open the Hormuz Strait and secure lasting peace.

President Donald Trump is hopeful for peace, but he is not backing down on war talk if Iran reneges on giving up its nuclear weapons aspirations.

warned Iran would face"ultimate consequences" if the regime obtains a nuclear weapon, saying during a G7 news conference that Tehran “will not” be allowed to develop, purchase or otherwise acquire one.

“And if they do, they suffer unbelievable consequences,” Trump said. “Not just a little bit — I won’t even tell you the consequences, but the consequences are the ultimate consequences. ” Trump said the issue was central to his memorandum of understanding on Iran, stressing that the agreement language had to go beyond“They will not develop, purchase, buy or any other thing,” Trump said.

“They’re not going to acquire a nuclear weapon. If they do, all hell will rain down on them. ” The president added that he hopes the U.S. can have “a very good relationship” with Iran, but said preventing the regime from obtaining a nuclear weapon remains the priority.





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