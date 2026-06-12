Trump Iran Policy Shift, Market Rally, El Niño Fears Among Top News

President Trump reverses threats against Iran after talks, while US stocks surge on oil hopes and scientists warn of severe El Niño. Also covered: federal plea deal in Minnesota Democrat's killing, whale encounter, and Southern Baptist vote.

President Donald Trump has reversed his previous threats to attack Iran, citing significant progress in negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing conflict. This shift in tone follows a period of heightened rhetoric where Trump warned of potential military action.

The change appears to be driven by diplomatic breakthroughs, though specifics of the talks remain unclear. Meanwhile, other developments dominate the news cycle. Federal prosecutors have announced they will not seek the death penalty in a plea deal with the man accused of killing a top Minnesota Democrat. In economic news, US stocks experienced their best day in two months, buoyed by optimism over a potential agreement to restore global crude oil flows.

The El Niño weather pattern has officially begun, and scientists are warning it could be particularly severe, bringing extreme heat, floods, droughts, and wildfires that may cause widespread damage. In entertainment, the creative team behind a recent World Cup anthem, including Shakira, shared insights into what made the song so memorable. In health news, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has issued its first-ever vaccine recommendations, a significant move for the influential medical group.

A bizarre wildlife encounter was caught on camera when a humpback whale briefly swallowed a kayaker in Chilean Patagonia, an event that ended without injury. In Germany, a remarkable photograph captured a wall of wild horses surging through a western town. A gardening expert promoted ten top-performing new plants for the current season. Separately, Southern Baptists voted to advance a formal ban on churches that endorse women pastors, a move that could deepen divisions within the denomination.

Oddly, a live frog was discovered in a pre-packaged salad bag at a grocery store, prompting recalls and health warnings. Research continues to show that mentally challenging activities help maintain brain health, offering practical tips for cognitive fitness. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington displayed new portraits of the Trump family alongside existing busts of the former president.

These images, taken over several days in late May and early June 2026, show routine operations at the cultural institution, including a man wheeling a garbage bin and signage overlooking the Potomac River





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