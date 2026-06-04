Trump invokes Defense Production Act to keep U.S. coal plants running

Coal is the most significant fossil fuel contributor to climate change

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, build two new ones and establish a West Coast coal export facility in the U.S.—even as many coal plants around the country are retiring and the fossil fuel is in long-term decline.

“We’re into energy that really works,” Trump said at the briefing, claiming that coal firms would pay an additional $1.7 billion to support the new construction. The administration is also angling for existing coal plants in four states to remain operational past their retirement dates. , but the administration says that by reversing coal’s steady decline, it will create 14,000 new jobs. On Thursday the Environmental Protection Agency also announced it would reverse.

By purchasing a subscription you are helping to ensure the future of impactful stories about the discoveries and ideas shaping our world today.during his administration. Nevertheless, U.S. coal use has been in sharp retreat for almost two decades, accounting for only 8 percent of primary energy consumption nationwide in 2024, accordingthan fossil fuels. Natural gas, long touted as a “bridge fuel” to a cleaner economy, is also much more commonly used today than coal. Environmental groups criticized Trump’s move.

“Propping up coal billionaires with taxpayer money is one more way for the Trump administration to put polluters first and put the rest of us at risk,” said Kit Kennedy, managing director for power at the Natural Resources Defense Council, to” that climate change threatened human health. At the time of the February decision, EPA administrator Lee Zeldin said that the action would lead toIt’s Time to Stand Up for Sciencehas served as an advocate for science and industry for 180 years, and right now may be the most critical moment in that two-century history.always educates and delights me, and inspires a sense of awe for our vast, beautiful universe.

I hope it does that for you, too. , you help ensure that our coverage is centered on meaningful research and discovery; that we have the resources to report on the decisions that threaten labs across the U.S.; and that we support both budding and working scientists at a time when the value of science itself too often goes unrecognized. There has never been a more important time for us to stand up and show why science matters. I hope you’ll support us in that mission.





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