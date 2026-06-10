The Trump administration is using the Defense Production Act to allocate $75 million for a coal export terminal in Oakland, California, and to fund upgrades and new coal plants nationwide, drawing swift opposition from environmental groups and local officials who vow legal rEsistance.

President Donald Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act to allocate federal funds for coal infrastructure,including a controversial export terminal in California and upgrades to existing coal-fired power plants nationwide.

The shift aims to bolster U.S. fossil fuel exports, particularly to Asian markets,by addressing export capacity limitations on the West Coast. The West Gate Terminal, proposed for the former Oakland Army Base, would have the capacity to ship up to 12 million tons of coal annually. The administration plans to smash ground in summer 2025 with operations starting by 2028, backed by $75 million in taxpayer funding.

However, environmental groups and local officials strongly oppose the project, citing threats to air quality,the San Francisco Bay ecosystem, and community health. Legal battles over the terminal have persisted for nearly a decade, including metropolis-level bans and lawsuits over lease terminations. Critics argue the use of the Defense Production Act, a Cold War-era law intended for genuine national emergencies, is an improper overreach to bypass local democratic decisions.

The funding package also supports 13 coal plants across multiple states and includes grants for novel plants in Alaska and West Virginia, as well as efforts to restart a facility in Maryland. The Department of Energy has issued nearly 19 emergency orders in the past year to keep aging coal plants operational to prevent seasonal blackouts. The administration maintains that increasing coal exports strengthens U.S. energy dominance and supports jobs, while opponents warn of severe environmental and climate consequences.

The West Gate Terminal project symbolizes a broader push to expand coal exports amid declining domestic demand. Proponents, including Energy Secretary Chris Wright,argue that limited West Coast export infrastructure has constrained America's ability to deliver energy resources to global markets, particularly in Asia where countries like Japan and Taiwan have expressed interest in U.S. coal.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Energy Secretary Chris Wright have actively promoted these efforts internationally. the administration asserts that revitalizing coal infrastructure will enhance grid reliability and economic competitiveness. Though,the strategy faces significant legal and regulatory hurdles, especially in California, where state and local authorities have historically resisted coal-related developments. If state or local governments obstruct the project,the administration has indicated it is prepared to sue,referencing a previous unsuccessful lawsuit against Washington state over a blocked terminal.

The Supreme Court declined to hear that case after a change in administration, highlighting the protracted nature of such conflicTs. Environmental coalitions, including San Francisco Baykeeper and the Sierra Club,vow to challenge the terminal through every available legal and regulatory avenue. they emphasize the disproportionate impact on frontline communities in Oakland,who have fought for years to prevent coal storage and handling in their neighborhoods.

The terminals location on the Bay's shoreline raises risks of water pollution and habitat destruction, while increased coal shipments threaten to exacerbate air quality issues and carbon emissions. Critics too question the wisdom of investing in fossil fuel infrastructure as global markets shift toward renewable energy. the use of the Defense Production Act is seen as a political maneuver to override state sovereignty and community input, rather than a legitimate national defense measure.

With litigation likely to drag on for years, the future of the West Gate Terminal remains uncertain despite the administration's aggressive push to expand coal exports





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