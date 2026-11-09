Trump Interviews with Ross Douthat on Mortality and Forgiveness

Donald Trump discusses his views on death, religion, and forgiving political enemies like James Comey and Nancy Pelosi during a CBS interview with Ross Douthat, also referencing his comments at Charlie Kirk's memorial service.

The senior president was interviewed by CBS correspondent Ross Douthat on Sunday. Douthat is a conservative Catholic writer who joined the ailing show for its latest season.

The reporter asked Trump if surviving multiple assassination attempts has “some kind of effect” on how he views his own mortality, then said, “What do you think happens when you die? ”Laughing awkwardly, he repeated, “I hope I’m missed, I don’t know... I think I’ve done a good job as... ” As Douthat talked over him, he repeated, “What do you think happens to Donald Trump when you die.

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Not your memory, yourself. ”The president said, “Well, I’m a religious person, so in theory I go to heaven. ”reporter, who was previously the New York Times’ resident conservative commentator, then said he had watched Trump at the memorial service for slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.president saying at Kirk’s memorial, “I hate my opponents and I don’t want the best for them.

” The reporter admitted that Trump was making “a little bit of a joke,” but added, “I think that facts come through jokes. ” Erika Kirk joins U.S. President Donald Trump onstage during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025.

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The interview then derailed further when Douthat went even deeper and asked Trump, “Let’s say you pass away, you’re entering the next life, and all you have to do to enter paradise is feel love and forgiveness for James Comey, Nancy Pelosi, anyone who you have expressed hate for over the years. Do you think you can do it? ” The president struggled with the concept of forgiving two of his main enemies.

“Well, then I wouldn’t be real, would I? ”He told Douthat that the “easy answer” to his question would be to say, “Oh yes, I could forgive,” before slamming former FBI director Comey and former House Speaker Pelosi.

“I found them to be extremely dishonest people, very bad people, very bad for our country. I love our country far more than I can love people and people like that. ”Trump said, “Before the judgment,” and added, “I dislike... I can use the word ‘hate,’ I do hate some of my enemies....they’ve been terrible, look what they’ve put me through, the weaponization, I got indicted...

” Even Douthat, who was hired by the new MAGA-friendly CBS regime, seemed perplexed by Trump’s complaints.

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“Mr. President. You have had the most charmed and remarkable life of any American in my entire lifetime, and you are telling me you couldn’t find it in your heart to forgive some of your enemies? After all that’s been given to you? ” Trump said the easy answer would be to say, “Yes, I can,” but eventually stated, “I probably cannot do that, no, because I do hate some of my enemies and I always will.

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