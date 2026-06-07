Trump Intervenes as Israel-Lebanon Tensions Escalate

President Donald Trump is set to call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to urge him not to retaliate further, following a series of strikes between Israel, Lebanon, and Iran that have put the region on high alert.

President Donald Trump is set to intervene in the escalating tensions between Israel and its neighbors, following a series of strikes that have put the region on edge.

After Hezbollah launched an attack on northern Israel, Israel retaliated with a strike on Lebanon. However, Trump has reportedly told a global affairs correspondent for Axios that he plans to call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and urge him not to retaliate further. This comes after Iran, in turn, retaliated against Israel's strike on Beirut with a missile attack, which Israel intercepted.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have stated that they are preparing military plans to continue striking Hezbollah targets in Beirut, despite Trump's intervention. Israeli officials have confirmed that they notified the Trump administration before the initial strike on Beirut, and the U.S. has expressed support for Israel's right to self-defense while also standing with the legitimate government of Lebanon





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