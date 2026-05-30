Trump in excellent health with leg swelling, hand bruising, doctor says

President Donald Trump remains in excellent health, his physician said in ​a memo released by the White House on Friday, citing results from an examination this week.

President Donald Trump departs Walter Reed National Military Medical Center en route to the White House, in Bethesda, Maryland, May 26. The president remains in excellent health, his physician said in ​a memo released by the White House on Friday.

President Trump is in excellent health with slight leg swelling and hand bruising, his physician said. Preventive guidance includes diet, aspirin use, increased activity and weight loss. WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump remains in excellent health, his physician said in ​a memo released by the White House on Friday, citing results from an examination this week that indicated the 79-year-old continues to experience "slight lower ‌leg swelling" and "benign" hand bruising.

"President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical ⁠function," Dr. Sean Barbabella wrote in ​the Tuesday memo, released late in the ⁠evening on Friday, adding Trump is "fully fit to carry out all duties of ‌the Commander-in-Chief and Head ‌of State. " Trump's Tuesday visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, his ⁠third in 13 months, was closely watched as ⁠the White House in the past year had to detail several of the president's health conditions after pictures revealed at times swollen ankles, bruised hands and a blotchy neck.

Barbabella's memo cited Trump's "slight lower leg swelling ... with improvement from last year" and continued hand ‌bruising, described as "common," "benign" and "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation ​related to frequent handshaking in the setting of aspirin use for cardiovascular prevention.

" The memo did not address the reason for skin treatment in March on the president's neck and did not indicate he underwent another magnetic resonance imaging exam, as he did in October. Trump, who turns 80 in June and was the oldest person to assume the presidency, frequently casts himself as more energetic and ​fitter than Joe Biden, his Democratic predecessor, who left office last year at age 82 ‌after facing questions ‌about his fitness ⁠for the job.

Friday's memo said the president's overall cardiac function is normal and that "a comprehensive neurological examination demonstrated normal mental status," including screenings for depression and anxiety.

"Preventive counseling was provided, including guidance on diet, recommendation to take a low-dose aspirin, increased physical ‌activity, and continued weight loss," ​the memo said. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. Colombians in Utah will be able to cast ballots Sunday in Colombia's presidential voteBacklash over Trump's $1.776 billion fund tests Blanche's bid for US attorney general





KSLcom / 🏆 549. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Traffic Weather Sports Classifieds Cars Jobs Homes Television Radio Salt Lake Utah Local Health Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A history of E. Jean Carroll's legal battle with President Donald TrumpThe former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll has been battling President Donald Trump in court for nearly seven years over her allegation that he sexually assaulted her in the dressing room of a fancy Manhattan department store in 1996.

Read more »

A history of E. Jean Carroll's legal battle with President Donald TrumpThe former advice columnist E.

Read more »

A history of E. Jean Carroll’s legal battle with President Donald TrumpIt began with her allegation he sexually assaulted her in a dressing room in 1996.

Read more »

Five artists President Donald Trump should call to perform at Freedom 250 concert this summerAfter artists pulled out of the Freedom 250 concert, here are five acts who could rock America's 250th birthday celebration at the White House.

Read more »