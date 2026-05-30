Trump in ‘excellent health,’ president’s physican says

Trump, who will turn 80 in June, is the oldest person to assume the presidency.

physician said Friday in a memo the administration released after Trump’s visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center — his third in-person medical checkup in 13 months.

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“He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief,” Dr. Sean Barbabella, the president’s physician, wrote in the memo. Tuesday, a White House official said. He went to Walter Reed twice last year — in April and October — and had two dental appointments in Florida this year: one in January and one in May. Trump, who will turn 80 in June, is the oldest person to assume the presidency.

He regularly insists he is in excellent health, most recently Tuesday following his visit to Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland.

“Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! ” TrumpStill, speculation about Trump’s health has been fueled by moments of apparent drowsiness and a noticeably bruised right hand.

The White House has blamed the bruising on Trump’s frequent handshaking and said he takes aspirin as a blood thinner —. His doctor later clarified that the exam was a CT scan of his heart and abdomen “to definitively rule out any cardiovascular issues. ” Barbabella said that Trump had the scan “to make the most of the President’s time at the hospital” and that his doctors had asked Trump whether he would undergo advanced imaging.

“As we revealed in the post-examination report, the advanced imaging was perfectly normal and revealed absolutely no abnormalities,” Barbabella said in a statement to NBC News at the time.





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