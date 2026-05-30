Trump in ‘excellent health' after annual physical, White House doctor says

President Donald Trump has been declared in “excellent health' and “fully fit' to serve as commander in chief following a comprehensive medical exam.

from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Kenosha CountyU. S. President Donald Trump dances on stage after delivering remarks during a campaign and economic policy event in the Eugene Levy Fieldhouse at SUNY Rockland Community College on May 22, 2026 in Suffern, New York.

from a medical exam in April 2025. His doctors gave him guidance on his diet, physical activity and weight loss, but concluded his "cognitive and physical performance are excellent.

" With his 6-foot, 3-inch frame, Trump has a body mass index of 29.7. An index of 30 is considered by doctors to be obese. The report also documented bruising on Trump’s hands, explained as "minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking," and said it was "a common and benign effect of aspirin therapy.

" Among the recommendations was a switch to low-dose aspirin. Last year the White House said Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a fairly common condition for older adults that causes blood to pool in the president's legs. The report from his latest exam noted "slight lower leg swelling" but said there was "improvement from last year.

" His doctor reported nothing abnormal, saying Trump demonstrated strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall health. "His demanding daily schedule, including multiple high-level meetings, public engagements, and regular physical activity, continues to support his overall well-being," Barbabella wrote. Trump was again given the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which is used to screen for dementia and cognitive impairment. Trump’s doctors reported he scored 30 out of 30, the same that was reported last year and in 2018.

President Donald Trump announced new childcare reforms and a website called moms.gov for new and expecting mothers. Trump took questions from reporters on Iran, Hantavirus & testing. Trump said the ceasefire with Iran is on "life support.

" His cholesterol levels have improved significantly with the help of medication. Trump's total cholesterol came in at 143, down from 223 in 2018. It had been down to 140 last April. He takes rosuvastatin to help lower his bad cholesterol, known as LDL, and to raise his good cholesterol, or HDL.

He also takes ezetimibe to help lower his LDL. The exam, which Trump described as a six-month physical, was his fourth publicly disclosed medical exam since he returned to office for a second term. It comes as he tries to project strength ahead of midterm elections. Past administrations have also released selected results from presidential physicals, offering the public a glimpse at the commander in chief’s health.

But there is no law requiring presidents to disclose their full health records, and the degree of transparency has varied by administration. Trump’s past reports have been criticized for offering scant detail and for providing statistics that some medical experts have viewed with skepticism. Trump, a Republican, turns 80 next month and was the oldest person elected U.S. president.

His immediate predecessor, President Joe Biden, a Democrat, was 82 when he left office, dropping out of the 2024 presidential race because of widespread concerns he was too old for the job. Trump has tried to fight off public concern over his age and stamina. He often appears with makeup covering bruises on his hands, and photographs have shown the president with swollen feet, ankles and calves.

He has recently talked about how good he feels, even as he jokes about his fondness for fast food and his minimal exercise beyond frequent golf outings. At recent public appearances, Trump has said he feels the same as he did 50 years ago. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The information in this story comes primarily from a medical report released Friday by White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella following President Donald Trump’s physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. This story was reported from Los Angeles.





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