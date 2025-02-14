Trump Imposes Reciprocal Tariffs on Foreign Nations, Stock Market Reacts

President Trump signs 'reciprocal tariffs' plan targeting unfair trade practices by foreign nations. The news impacts the stock market with mixed reactions. Meanwhile, the success of Black-owned brands like Brown Girl Jane is tied to retailer commitments to diversity, and CVS Health sees a surge in stock price following a challenging 2024.

President Donald Trump has signed his anticipated ' reciprocal tariffs ' plan on foreign nations. The plan calls for imposing levies on nations that 'charge us a tax or tariff,' Trump said from the Oval Office, meaning things like value-added taxes, or VATs, and other trade policies that the U.S. deems unfair. The reciprocal tariffs aren't expected to take effect for at least a month and a half, once officials have determined what tariff level is appropriate for each impacted country.

Meanwhile, the stock market has seen mixed reactions to the news. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both fell about 0.3% each. However, the averages are still headed for a winning week, with the S&P up 1.5%, the Dow up nearly 1%, and the Nasdaq up more than 2% so far.Brown Girl Jane's sales have more than doubled since the brand got picked up by Sephora last year. The beauty retailer took the 15 Percent Pledge, an effort to add more Black-owned brands to shelves. As retailers like Walmart and Target scale back goals for diversity, equity, and inclusion, it raises questions about the fate of efforts to support Black-owned brands. Such programs have become fairly commonplace among America's retailers and are a useful pathway for Black founders to grow their businesses with the help of big-box-sized customer bases. 'When you don't have that commitment or even that understanding from the retailer side, it becomes quite difficult for small brands to survive — even when they've made it on shelves,' said Malaika Jones, CEO and co-founder of fragrance brand Brown Girl Jane, which won a grant last year through Sephora's incubator program.CVS Health's stock is surging after a heart-breaking 2024. The drugstore chain's stock is up 45% so far this year, well outpacing its peers. Fueling the recent run is promising earnings trends and an upbeat outlook for 2025, helped by store closures, cost cuts, and a new CEO. 'The pieces are in place for from what has been a bottoming of operations performance,' according to Leerink Partners analyst Michael Cherny. Stock pickers are seeing record inflows, but still won't outperform the market, says investing legend Charley Ellis – CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han, Yun Li, Gabrielle Fonrouge, Kevin Breuninger, Melissa Repko, and Annika Kim Constantino contributed to this report.





Trump Tariffs Reciprocal Tariffs Stock Market Black-Owned Businesses CVS Health Diversity Equity Inclusion

