Trump Imposes 25% Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum Imports

President Trump announces a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports, sparking concerns about potential inflation and impacting trade relationships with key allies.

President Donald Trump on Monday announced a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports, escalating his trade actions against several of the nation's closest allies. Trump had initially hinted at the move on Sunday, stating that any steel entering the United States would face a 25% tariff. While he provided few details then, he elaborated on Monday, asserting that 'reciprocal tariffs,' likely targeting countries imposing tariffs on US goods, would be announced on Tuesday or Wednesday.

He emphasized that the current situation, where countries charge US goods significantly higher tariffs than the US levies on theirs, was unsustainable. Steel and aluminum were among the first products targeted by Trump during his first term. He previously imposed tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum, but later granted certain duty-free exemptions for trade partners, including Canada, Mexico, and Brazil. This time, Trump indicated that he is seriously considering an exemption for Australia, a country with which the US enjoys a trade surplus. 'We have a surplus with Australia. One of the few. And the reason is they buy a lot of airplanes. They're rather far away and they need lots of airplanes,' Trump stated to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday. The tariffs are expected to increase the price of construction materials, automobiles, and travel, as companies typically pass on these higher costs to consumers. The US is the world's leading importer of steel, a vital material across numerous industries, from construction to automobile manufacturing. Canada, Mexico, and Brazil were the US's largest steel and iron suppliers last year by dollar value, according to Census Bureau data. Canada and Mexico also ranked among the top countries for aluminum and bauxite imports. The United Arab Emirates held the second position, based on 2024 Census Bureau data by dollar value. Aluminum finds applications in various sectors, including aircraft construction, consumer products like cans, and construction. Shortly after assuming office, Trump imposed a 25% tariff on most goods from Canada and Mexico. He later announced a 30-day delay on these tariffs after reaching an agreement with both countries to strengthen border security. Trump also imposed a 10% tariff on imports from China, prompting China to retaliate with tariffs on coal, crude oil, agricultural machinery, and some vehicles. The tariffs announced on Monday add to the existing 10% tariffs on other goods, Bloomberg reported. Concerns have been raised that higher US tariffs on imports from key trade partners could drive up inflation in the US, at least in the short term. 'Constructing and ramping up new smelters/mills can take three or more years,' stated Morgan Stanley analysts Carlos De Alba and Justin Ferrer in a January 29 report. 'Hence, any import tariffs applied to metals or mined products are likely to result in higher domestic prices for local buyers of these materials.' However, high steel prices could potentially dampen demand, which has already been sluggish since the second half of 2024 due to US election uncertainty and seasonality, wrote analysts from CreditSights in a Tuesday note. Meanwhile, it remains unclear how Pittsburgh-based aluminum company Alcoa would restart capacity after scaling back operations in the US for several years, they added. Despite these economic concerns, Trump's tariffs are strategically positioned to benefit his political agenda. The levies also aim to curb transshipment through Canada and Mexico. 'The steel industry seems to becoming quasi-government-owned,' wrote analysts from research firm CreditSights in a Tuesday note, citing both the tariffs and the US blocking Nippon Steel from acquiring US Steel





