Trump Implements Mass Layoffs at Federal Agencies

President Trump fulfills a campaign promise by initiating mass layoffs across multiple federal agencies, targeting probationary employees and furthering his goal of reducing government size.

President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled his plan to elevate U.S. tariffs to mirror the tax rates imposed by other countries on imports. Following the Trump administration's decision to withdraw its deferred resignation offer to the nation's two million federal government employees, the administration initiated mass layoffs across multiple federal agencies on Thursday.

These layoffs, anticipated to affect thousands of employees, are part of Trump's campaign promise to reduce the federal government's size, according to sources familiar with the situation who spoke to ABC News.The initial impact of the layoffs targeted probationary employees - recent hires who joined the federal workforce within the last one to two years, depending on the agency, and possess fewer protections. Among the agencies experiencing layoffs were the Department of Education, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Office of Personnel Management, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Government Services Administration, and the Small Business Administration.At some agencies, workers received written notifications via email informing them of their termination. At the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), workers participated in a call featuring a prerecorded message from the acting director announcing their dismissal, according to an individual familiar with the call. Approximately 200 probationary workers were on the call, sources revealed. Prior to the layoffs, agencies had been instructed by the Office of Personnel Management to compile lists of probationary employees within each agency, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Officials stated that over 73,000 federal employees accepted the administration's buyout offer, which provided full pay and benefits until September for any federal employee who opted for the deferred resignation





