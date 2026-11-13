New data shows average rents fell to $1,694 in September 2026, marking a 13 percent decrease from 2022 peaks. This shift follows border policy changes under President Donald Trump.

Average residential rental costs have dropped by approximately 13 percent compared to their peak during the administration of former President Joe Biden, according to new economic data. The average rent reached $1,774 during the summer of 2022, a period marked by significant migration flows and high inflation. By September 2026, that figure had decreased to $1,694, reflecting a substantial shift in the housing market dynamics under the current White House leadership.

However, the actual financial relief for tenants is even greater when adjusted for inflation. Analysts note that post-2022 inflation should have increased the 2022 rent baseline to $1,953 by 2026. When this inflationary impact is accounted for, the effective rollback in rental costs stands at roughly $259 per month. This represents a 13 percent reduction below the prices seen during what is described as the unaffordable migration summer of the previous administration.

Also read Trump and Mullin Reject Amnesty in Immigration Deal Amid Post-Election Tensions

Housing Market Mechanisms and Supply

The decline in rents since 2022 is attributed to a combination of border policy changes and increased housing supply. President Donald Trump implemented a border shutdown that halted the supply of new migrants just as a wave of new apartments was entering the market. This cooling of demand, combined with new construction in Sun Belt markets, has led to persistent softness in rental prices.

In cities like Austin, Texas, rent remains $214, or 14.5 percent, above pre-pandemic levels recorded in August 2019. Despite this, the price has fallen $80, or 4.5 percent, from its August 2022 peak. This trend is increasingly translating into real savings for renters who previously found the market out of reach, as the construction spree boosted the number of available rentals across various regions.

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Landlord Revenues and Investor Losses

The Trump White House has reportedly said little about the gains for renters, likely because President Donald Trump is acting as a cheerleader for nervous real estate investors and landlords who lose revenue when migrants are sent home. The housing sector saw significant financial shifts during this transition, affecting property values and rental income streams for investors.

For instance, the Multi-Family Real Estate Apartment Price Index gained $108 billion in 2021. This spike created a record high of $412.80 billion in June 2022. According to Macrotrends.net, the latest level is 22.9 percent below that peak. This decline highlights the financial impact of reduced migrant housing demand on the real estate investment sector.

Historical Context and Migrant Impact

Biden's decision to open the border in 2021 invited millions of migrants into American apartment housing, creating a surge in demand that drove up costs. Poor migrants were often viewed by landlords as more lucrative than middle-class Americans because the migrants were willing to share bottom-tier housing. This dynamic led to overcrowded living conditions and inflated rental prices in major urban centers.

In 2024, New York Fire Department officials discovered 70 migrants crowded into a basement on 132nd Street and Liberty Avenue. Each migrant was paying up to $300 a month for the space. Inspectors were called to the two-story mixed-use building on a Monday night to investigate reports of an illegal conversion. Down in the cellar, they found illegally converted sleeping quarters with 14 bunk beds and 13 beds, along with inadequate plumbing and ventilation.

A full vacate order was issued after the inspection revealed the hazardous living conditions. Democrats in urban districts welcomed the poor migrants, partly because President Joe Biden's agencies were providing the cities with billions of dollars for migrants' housing, food, and other aid. Much of that money supported the Democrats' urban machines, even as it reduced the cities' average productivity and prosperity.

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Future Political and Economic Outlook

Even Trump's vociferous critics in Washington, D.C., gain from the immigration policy. After-inflation rents in the nation's capital have dropped significantly, benefiting local residents regardless of political affiliation. The decline in rental costs has helped offset the monthly interplay of inflation and wages, which have kept after-inflation wages largely flat under Trump after four years of decline under Biden.

Looking ahead, the political landscape in 2027 presents new challenges. Democrat progressives will gain power in Congress, and they are joining hands with real estate lobbyists to demand yet more migration via many asylum and visa channels. The push is being wrapped in the Democrats' affordability mantra, even though critics argue it would shove tens of millions of Americans back into housing insecurity.

The individual impact of these macro trends is visible in stories like that of Rice and his girlfriend, who along with their dog, Rio, and their cat, Kit, have been camping full-time in their 32-foot, 2006 Ford diesel van since August. When monthly rent for their one-bedroom apartment in Avondale increased from around $800 to over $1,300, the couple simply couldn't keep up. "They outpriced us," Rice said, highlighting the personal costs of the previous housing shortage.

Rental prices reached a peak in 2022, and then lurched down later in 2022 and 2023 as landlords opened more apartments. The number of cost-burdened renters hit a record high in 2022 as half of all households spent more than 30 percent of their incomes on rent and utilities, according to Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies. The subsequent policy shifts have begun to alleviate some of this burden, reshaping the American housing market.