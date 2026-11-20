The jab came as the rivalry between Vance and Rubio came under increasing scrutiny.

Donald Trump suggested Stephen Miller should run for U.S. president, mocking potential 2028 hopefuls JD Vance and Marco Rubio for not performing as well as his new chief of staff.

In a meandering news conference that lasted almost 90 minutes, the president also said Miller—the man responsible for the administration’s most aggressive immigration policies—had a “big heart. ”President Donald Trump melted down at a woman reporter while speaking during a news briefing at the White House on November 20, 2026, in Washington, DC.

Also read Marco Rubio surges past JD Vance to lead 2028 Republican primary race: poll

The comments came as Trump took questions from the press for the first time since returning from his superpower summit in China, flanked by his vice president and secretary of state. Toward the end of the briefing, Miller—who was seated at the side of the podium with White House aide Natalie Harp, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent—was also invited to speak.

True to form, the MAGA acolyte embarked on a bombastic speech praising the president while ticking through a list of what he described as the administration’s achievements after a period of “international humiliation and debasement and degradation” under Joe Biden.

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“You want to run for president? ” he asked Miller. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio listens to US President Donald Trump speaking during a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, US, November 20, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan ErnstThe mild jab came as the 2028 rivalry is increasingly playing out in public, with the two men emerging as the leading potential contenders to succeed Donald Trump.

While Vance has long been regarded as the heir apparent, he has found himself struggling to defend Trump’s legacy with his own ambitions in an increasingly fractured MAGA movement. Tensions escalated after the midterms, when he put out a lengthy post blaming the Iran war for the defeat. Vice President JD Vance welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump to the stage on the second day of the 2026 Republican National Convention.

The comments reportedly infuriated Trump, who later pulled Vance off Iran negotiations and ordered him to turn his “complete and total attention” to alleged corruption in Democratic-run states instead. Meanwhile, Republican donors and operatives are increasingly urging Rubio to consider a presidential run in 2028, seeing an opportunity to challenge Vance as the next inevitable choice for the nomination.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as US President Donald Trump stands nearby during a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' Summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, November 19, 2026. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

The secretary of state had a prime position next to Trump during his bilateral meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping, and was front and center shaking hands with Vladimir Putin during Trump’s pullaside with the Russian president.

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“How hot is Marco, right? ” Trump asked ASEAN leaders during a dinner in the Philippines hosted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday.

“Is Marco doing a great job? He’s been fantastic. ”Trumped kicked off the briefing my giving a rambling 38 minute monologue, veering from his friendship with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, to his love of data centers and his failure to win the Nobel Peace Price. He then offered Vance and Rubio the chance to speak.

Vance used the opportunity to tell a joke he has used before, in which he said he felt like the child from the movie “Home Alone” while Trump was out of the country. Rubio, meanwhile, explained the economic and security rationale for Trump’s China trip and pushed back against critics who suggested the president should not have met with autocrats Putin and Xi.

“If these leaders can’t get along and can’t engage with one another and don’t have a positive relationship, it is impossible to get anything good done for the country and the safety of the world,” he said. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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