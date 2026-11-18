The president’s meltdown looks like it was all for nothing.

over what it regarded as a nefarious Democratic plot to steal votes from its Senate candidate in Alaska, Dan S. Sullivan. Trump, 80, led the charge, furiously alleging that rival candidate Dan J. Sullivan Jr. was planted to steal votes from his man.

The leader of the free world then demanded that freely cast votes be re-routed to his preferred candidate.

Also read Wild Trump Blackout Conspiracy Explodes After Outage Chaos

“Dan Sullivan PLUS Dan Sullivan wins the Alaska Election by thousands of votes,” he barked a week after the midterms. “All votes going to the Fake Dan Sullivan, which was done solely for the purpose of fraud and confusion, should immediately be given to the Real Dan Sullivan . ” That public meltdown proved in vain Wednesday morning, as Democratic candidate Mary Peltola finally reached a more-than-four-point victory almost two weeks after voters cast ballots.

By the latest numbers, Peltola had 144,302 votes compared to Dan S. Sullivan’s 131,844. That means that the 4,760 votes won by Dan J. Sullivan Jr. still wouldn’t have been enough to change the outcome. Trump’s Justice Department says it is still scrutinizing claims that someone encouraged a challenger sharing Sullivan’s name to mislead voters by running for the seat as well.

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“Likewise the votes of the second fraudulent candidate, also put up by the Dems,” he said in the same Truth Social post. “There should be no question concerning this Rigged Election. Time is of the essence!!! President DJT.

”Matt Mills McKnight/REUTERS He claimed that the Democrats had engineered the dropout of their candidate, David Leslie, to elevate the standing of third-place GOP candidate Gerald Heikes. Under Alaska’s ranked-choice voting system, if no candidate gets 50 percent of the vote, the last-placed candidate is eliminated and the candidate who voters put second on their ballot gets their votes. Trump had derided Heikes as a “slug,” but unfortunately for him, that name-calling also came to nothing.

Heikes got 6,105 votes, meaning that if you added his and J. Sullivan Jr.’s votes together and gave them all to S. Sullivan, Peltola would still have won.

“The vote totals for the Fake Dan Sullivan, plus the other ‘slug’ that the Dems put on the Ballot, should be immediately given to the REAL Dan Sullivan, and the Election is over—He easily wins. There is no other fair solution! ” Trump had yelled in the days after votes were cast. Peltola’s victory ended incumbent Sullivan’s bid for a third term, and made her the first Indigenous American senator from Alaska.

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“From Juneau to Utqiagvik, the message from Alaskans is clear: the status quo in D.C. is not working for Alaska,” she said in her victory speech. “As a lifelong Alaskan who has dedicated my life to serving our state, there is no greater honor than having Alaskans’ support in our fight to take on corporate greed, lower costs, and put Alaska first. ” Sullivan Jr. said he had had no contact with her campaign.

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