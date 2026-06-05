Trump Humiliated as Republicans Break Ranks to Defy Him

The president can no longer count on the backing of his own party.

President Donald Trump has suffered another blow after a staggering number of Republicans broke ranks to defy him on key legislation. On Thursday, 18 Republicans joined Democrats to pass the Ukraine Support Act, which would approve more than $1 billion in aid for Ukraine and $8 billion in defense financing loans.

The bill passed 226–195, marking the second time this week that members of Trump’s own party have defied him on a major vote. , when four Republicans joined Democrats to curb Trump’s war powers in Iran, underscoring growing unease with the president’s increasingly unpopular conflict.on Truth Social following the war powers vote with a post targeting Republicans who didn’t follow his orders—which included Reps.

Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Tom Barrett of Michigan, Warren Davidson of Ohio, and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania.

“Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, the House voted, 4 bad Republicans and all of the Dumocrats, to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the president wrote shortly after waking up, around 7:13 A.M. He continued: “Who would do such an unpatriotic thing. They know where the negotiations stand. The Democrats are fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome.

They would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories. The four Republicans, that’s a whole other story - They’re GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves. MAGA!!!

”Though both the Ukraine and Iran measures still face major hurdles before taking effect, as they must pass the Senate and then reach Trump’s desk, where he is likely to veto them, they nonetheless point to a president losing his grip on power and struggling to keep Republicans in line with his agenda. , with hawkish MAGA loyalists pushing for a tougher approach, while others are angry that Trump initiated the conflict at all after pledging during his campaign to keep the U.S. out of foreign wars.

Trump himself appears to have lost interest in the war he entered into on February 28, telling CNBC he “couldn’t care less” if negotiations had stalled and describing them as “boring. ”The last few weeks have made clear that the president’s grip on power, which he has sought to project since the start of his second term, is increasingly slipping.

Since returning to office, the former real estate developer has tried to attach his name to a range of projects and reshape the White House in his own image.to rename the Kennedy Center, a move he had already begun by adding his own name to the building’s facade—an addition that must now be removed by June 12, just two days before his birthday.

“Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it,” U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper wrote in a 93-page memo. —the ever-expanding White House ballroom—abandoning efforts to secure $1 billion in taxpayer funding for the initiative he has repeatedly championed.

“One billion in ballroom funding is just not going to fly, right? It’s just not going to fly,” said Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, 69.for a $1.8 billion so-called “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” which was intended to support individuals who claimed the federal government had unfairly targeted them.

Critics, however, warned it could have been used to compensate those involved in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and assaults on police officers, with some Republican lawmakers threatening to block Trump’s priorities unless the fund was scrapped.

“He’s very unpopular, and Americans don’t like it. The rest of the world does not like it, and now even a small number of Republicans don’t like it, Matt Dallek, a historian and professor of political management at George Washington University, toldreached the lowest approval rating of any president since polling began in 2009.

“A year ago, my sense is that most observers were saying that Trump is blowing past all limits and disregarding all checks on his power—but in modest ways, those checks are reasserting themselves,” Dallek told the outlet.





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White-House Republicans Gop Enate Ukraine-Support-Act Iran

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