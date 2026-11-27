President Donald Trump hosted an opulent Thanksgiving celebration at his Mar-a-Lago estate, featuring elaborate decorations and a formal dinner, contrasting with the financial struggles facing many American families.

President Donald Trump enjoyed a Thanksgiving dripping in opulence at his Mar-a-Lago estate. The president hosted a lavish celebration at his exclusive Palm Beach club on Thursday, with guests dining beneath elaborate chandeliers as American families faced rising costs for their own holiday feasts.

Waiters ferried platters of food through the ballroom as guests tucked into their Thanksgiving dinner, the report noted.

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“We could see large numbers of people seated inside the Mar-a-Lago ballroom apparently having Thanksgiving dinner, while waiters rushed past with platters held aloft. ”offered a glimpse of the club’s Thanksgiving preparations, showcasing an enormous dining table decked out with gold-colored cutlery, ornate plates bearing the club’s crest, white floral arrangements, and towering candelabras. Individual menus and place cards had been laid out for diners beneath painted ceilings lined with gold embellishments.