Democrats have demanded answers about the dinner, which they say allows Trump to use his office to enrich himself.

President Donald Trump will reward top investors of his declining meme coin with an exclusive dinner Sunday night as Democrats focus future congressional probes on the president’s business dealings, including his crypto ventures.

The event comes as the president’s meme coin, known as $TRUMP on crypto exchanges, has declined dramatically in worth since its launch just days before his second inauguration in January 2025. The coin’s value peaked at $74 per coin but now trades below $1. The coin’s devaluation comes as Republicans faced steep losses during this year’s midterm elections.

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Democrats, gearing up to take control of Congress in the new year, have signaled that the president and his family’s crypto ventures will be a target of oversight investigations.

“This dinner and scoring mechanism appear carefully constructed to increase investment in $TRUMP, allowing the President to abuse the power of his office to personally enrich himself, as he has throughout this term,” the senators wrote. “President Trump’s continued monetization of his name and likeness once again raises serious ethical concerns, necessitating this request for a robust inquiry into the President’s financial entanglements and personal profiteering while costs for the American people continue to climb,” they added. , D-Conn.

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, the top Democrat on the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, were among the letter’s signatories. Both senators have been sent letters from the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Texas, Aaron Reitz, warning them against investigating Trump and his associates.of that has been from cryptocurrencies tied to his family’s businesses, while many who invested in those cryptocurrencies experienced steep losses on their investments.

The White House referred questions on the event to the company that operates and sells the meme coin, Fight Fight Fight LLC. While the dinner is not listed on the president’s public schedule for Sunday, the president often holds off-the-record social gatherings at his properties on the weekends. , will feature a number of celebrities, including celebrity businessman Kevin O’Leary, professional boxer Floyd Mayweather and former NBA player Tristan Thompson.

The top 185 holders of the president’s coin will earn a seat at the dinner, with the top 29 gaining access to a “special VIP reception. ” VIP guests will also receive Trump-themed goody bags, and the top four holders with at least 1 million $TRUMP coins are promised 18-karat gold Trump watches.

Attendees, however, will not be granted a private meet-and-greet with the president, per the website.on Sunday, writing, “Trump’s memecoin dinner today, where likely unvetted $TRUMP memecoin customers will gain special access to Trump, is EXACTLY the reason why we have to ban presidential profiteering. ”