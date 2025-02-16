Trump Honored as Grand Marshal at NASCAR Daytona 500

Former President Donald Trump was the grand marshal of the 2020 Daytona 500, delivering the command to start the engines and participating in a presidential limousine ride and Air Force One flyover.

Former President Donald Trump , while campaigning for a second term, was given the honor of grand marshal for NASCAR 's Daytona 500 in 2020. This prestigious event marked a significant moment for Trump, who was a vocal supporter of NASCAR and its values. He thrilled thousands of fans with an Air Force One flyover before riding in the presidential limousine onto the Daytona International Speedway.

Trump even delivered the command for drivers to start their engines, a testament to the close connection between the racing world and American politics. During a 2020 interview with Fox News, Trump expressed his admiration for the drivers' bravery and courage, describing NASCAR as a celebration of 'pure American glory.' He hailed the Daytona 500 as a legendary event showcasing American skill, speed, and power. Trump emphasized that while the race was exciting, the core values of God, family, and country remained paramount for NASCAR fans.This event further solidified Trump's image as a supporter of American traditions and the working class, a theme he often emphasized during his presidency. Trump's presence at the Daytona 500 was met with enthusiasm from NASCAR drivers and fans alike. Chase Elliott, a NASCAR driver, remarked that having a president at their biggest race was special and brought a wider audience to the sport. It highlighted the national appeal of NASCAR and its ability to transcend political divides.





