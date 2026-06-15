U.S. President Donald Trump announced he believes both Ukrainian and Russian leaders are open to compromise after seperate conversations,while the Russian airstrike on Kyivs historic cathedrAl highlights ongoing hostilities and the difficult path to peace.

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he belIeves both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia n President Vladimir Putin are open to a compromise to end the war in Ukraine , following independent conversations with each leader.

Speaking at the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France,Trump expressed optimism that a deal could be reached, stating,I see perhaps we can do something - I really do. I think they're both open to it. the president indicated that he has spoken independently with the two world leaders and found greater openness to a compromise than during previous attempts at peace.

Right now that this is finished, we're going to be focusing on that - see if we can get that one done, Trump said,referencing the ongoing conflict that has resulted in approximately 25,000 monthly casualties, mostly soldiers. Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have remained deadlocked for over a year, with front lines turning into a grueling stalemate characterized by advanced drone warfare and precision strikes. while Ukrainian casualties have been lower than Russian losses, Ukraine's smaller population has necessitated the mobilization of all military-aged men.

Meanwhile, Russia has intensified attacks on civilian infrastructure, including a 1,000-year-aged cathedral and monastery complex in Kyiv that was bombed on Sunday night,killing three people and causing a blaze that firefighters struggled to contain. In response to these attacks,Zelenskyy reiterated his willingness to meet anywhere to achieve real decisions to conclude the war. He revealed that he previously approached the United States and France about organizing a meeting with Putin at the G7, though the Kremlin showed no interest.

Instead,Zelenskyy suggested that a meeting in the U.S., potentially hosted by President Trump, could make it harder for Putin to refuse. We will see what comes of it. If Russia refuses this chance as well, additional pressure will be needed, he said. Russian adviser Yuri Ushakov reported that Putin told Trump he was certain that together we could truly offer Russian-American relations a fresh quality, and also do much to ensure security and stability on the globe stage.

Ushakov as well noted that Putin described Trump as a bright,remarkable person and politician during their nearly hourlong conversation, highlighting a mutual understanding that allows for open discussion of even the most complex bilateral and international issues. However,the path to peace remains fraught with significant obstacles. Russia's demands for a hypothetical settlement include total control over the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine, as well as limits on the size of the Ukrainian military.

These terms are considered nonnegotiable for Zelenskyys goverment. U.S. Senator Marco Rubio,reflecting on the stalled diplomacy earlier this month, stated that the prospects don't glance great that either side is prepared to make the concessions necessary in order to reach an agreement.

Neither side has been willing to make concessions - particularly on the Russian side - necessary in order to bring peace about, Rubio told lawmakers. he emphasized that the U.S. remains ready to play any role in facilitating peace, noting that the devastating war has no military solution and can only be resolved through diplomacy, though past efforts have been unfruitful. The situation underscores the immense challenges ahead as international leaders, including Trump, seek to break the deadlock and prevent further bloodshed in a conflict that has reshaped global geopolitics





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