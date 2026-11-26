WASHINGTON—Sporting a puka-shell choker as he addressed the roomful of hastily summoned journalists, President Donald Trump held an emergency press conference Tuesday to explain that ohana means “family” in Hawaiian culture.

WASHINGTON—Sporting a puka-shell choker as he addressed the roomful of hastily summoned journalists, President Donald Trump held an emergency press conference Tuesday to explain thatis about loyalty to all the people close to you, not just your blood relatives, and no one ever gets left behind,” said the commander-in-chief, draping an orchid lei around the neck of a CNN journalist, which he claimed represented the “aloha spirit.

” “is another word. It means ‘thank you,’ but has a bunch of other definitions most mainlanders have never even heard of. For those unfamiliar, Hawaii’s an island, but it’s also an American state. Home to the big guy who sings ‘Over The Rainbow’ and the blue extraterrestrial Stitch.

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Shaka brah. ” At press time, Trump had reportedly cut off all federal aid to Hawaii after accusing the volcano goddess Pele of not being very nice to him. LocalIAB TC String I understand GPC will be overwritten and want to allow this site to sell or share my personal information anyway