Campaigners have filed a new lawsuit against the Trump administration over changes made to an exhibit at the President's House.

Campaigners have accused President Donald Trump of trying to write slavery out of American history as they launched a new lawsuit over changes made to a slavery exhibit at the President's House site in Philadelphia.

The Avenging the Ancestors Coalition and the Black Journey said the administration attempted "erasure" after the National Park Service in July changed the panels detailing the stories of nine people enslaved to George Washington. It came after a six-month legal fight and Trump's executive order titled "Restoring Truth and Sanity to America history.

Also read Trump Admin Sued Over Removal of President's House Slavery Exhibit

" The groups filed the lawsuit calling for the President's House to reinstate the exhibit to its original form. The activists allege in the 77-page writ that the NPS and the Department of the Interior violated the U.S. Constitution's promise to protect all citizens equally. Cara McClellan, attorney for the plaintiffs and director of the Advocacy for Racial and Civil Justice Clinic at Carey Law School, claimed that Black Americans are harmed by the exhibit's dismantling.

"The exhibit told the stories of the Americans who were enslaved at the site, and the paradox of liberty and slavery at our country's founding. This case is about combating the erasure of American history," she said on Monday. Michael Coard, founder of ATAC, said: "What you have here is based on mythology, half-truths, lies and nothing but lies. All we ask for is that truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth be told.

" The President's House opened in 2010 after an archaeological project found the remains of slaves' quarters in one of the first U.S. president's residences. Those honored include Ona Judge, first lady Martha Washington's seamstress, who escaped to freedom in 1976, and Hercules, a chef who prepared meals for the president. He also escaped to freedom. In March 2025, Trump signed the "truth and sanity" order for U.S. museums, parks and landmarks.

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Four months later, he flagged more than 12 displays about slavery for removal. Plans to remove the monument were implemented in January but bogged down in a series of legal challenges, which limited Trump's orders to replace information panels. ATAC argues that new informational panels undermine the historical significance of the site and diminish the experiences of the enslaved people recognized there.

They claim in the lawsuit that the changes are part of a broader effort to distort the past and diminish the influence of Black Americans in the founding of the USA. It alleges violations of the Administrative Procedure Act and the Equal Protection component of the Fifth Amendment. Trump's drive to reshape U.S. culture came after he denounced the "woke" ideology of diversity, equity and inclusion in institutions like museums and art galleries.

An executive order targeted the Smithsonian Institution and its 20 museums and research centers in Washington, D.C. , and New York City. Titled Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History, it charged Vice President JD Vance with overseeing the action. It said Congress should not fund Smithsonian exhibits that "divide Americans by race," and it criticized the National Museum of African American History and Culture, opened by President Barack Obama in 2016.

Newsweek contacted the Department of the Interior and the National Park Service for comment. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Matthew Robinson and Dave Siminoff.as they launched a new lawsuit over changes made to a slavery exhibit at the President's House site in Philadelphia. The Avenging the Ancestors Coalition and the Black Journey said the administration attempted"erasure" after the National Park Service in July changed the panels detailing the stories of nine people enslaved to George Washington.

It came after a six-month legal fight and Trump's executive order titled"Restoring Truth and Sanity to America history.

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" The groups filed the lawsuit calling for the President's House to reinstate the exhibit to its original form. The activists allege in the 77-page writ that the NPS and the Department of the Interior violated the U.S. Constitution's promise to protect all citizens equally. Cara McClellan, attorney for the plaintiffs and director of the Advocacy for Racial and Civil Justice Clinic at Carey Law School, claimed that Black Americans are harmed by the exhibit's dismantling.

"The exhibit told the stories of the Americans who were enslaved at the site, and the paradox of liberty and slavery at our country's founding. This case is about combating the erasure of American history," she said on Monday. Michael Coard, founder of ATAC, said:"What you have here is based on mythology, half-truths, lies and nothing but lies. All we ask for is that truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth be told.

" The President's House opened in 2010 after an archaeological project found the remains of slaves' quarters in one of the first U.S. president's residences. Those honored include Ona Judge, first lady Martha Washington's seamstress, who escaped to freedom in 1976, and Hercules, a chef who prepared meals for the president. He also escaped to freedom. In March 2025, Trump signed the"truth and sanity" order for U.S. museums, parks and landmarks.

Four months later, he flagged more than 12 displays about slavery for removal. Plans to remove the monument were implemented in January but bogged down in a series of legal challenges, which limited Trump's orders to replace information panels. ATAC argues that new informational panels undermine the historical significance of the site and diminish the experiences of the enslaved people recognized there.

They claim in the lawsuit that the changes are part of a broader effort to distort the past and diminish the influence of Black Americans in the founding of the USA. Trump's drive to reshape U.S. culture came after he denounced the"woke" ideology of diversity, equity and inclusion in institutions like museums and art galleries. An executive order targeted the Smithsonian Institution and its 20 museums and research centers in Washington, D.C. , and New York City.

Titled, it charged Vice President JD Vance with overseeing the action. It said Congress should not fund Smithsonian exhibits that"divide Americans by race," and it criticized the National Museum of African American History and Culture, opened by President Barack Obama in 2016.