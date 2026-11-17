President Trump plans to meet Chinese President Xi and Russian President Putin in China, while potentially including North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in discussions on Ukraine, Iran, and trade.

President Donald Trump confirmed Monday that he intends to hold a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during his upcoming diplomatic tour of Asia. The leader also suggested that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un might join the discussions as he departed for the Philippines to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit. Trump spoke to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding his aircraft for the multi-day journey across the Pacific region.

The president outlined a packed itinerary starting Tuesday in the Philippines for the ASEAN summit, followed by travel to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leadership meeting scheduled for Thursday. During this stop, Trump plans to sit down with Xi Jinping, who visited Washington just a month prior, as well as Vladimir Putin. The logistical complexity of these meetings underscores the high priority the current administration places on engaging with major global powers simultaneously.

Also read Trump Meets Xi and Putin in Shenzhen on November 19

Trump's Trilateral Meeting Agenda

Trump stated that he is making a major speech on the economy, claiming that the United States is leading every other country in the world in economic performance. He emphasized that trade and economic stability will be central topics during the talks with Xi and Putin. The president described the upcoming discussions as an opportunity to address critical international challenges while highlighting American economic strength on the global stage. This focus on economic diplomacy marks a significant shift in the tone of international relations as the tour progresses.

Historical Context and Diplomatic History

Kim Jong-un has previously engaged directly with Trump on three distinct occasions during his first presidential term. These historic summits took place in Singapore in 2018, Hanoi, Vietnam, in 2019, and at the Korean Demilitarized Zone later that year. Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the North Korean border, establishing a personal rapport that facilitated progress toward civil relations between the two nations. This period was characterized by unprecedented dialogue between the White House and the Pyongyang regime.

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Relations between the United States and North Korea stalled significantly after Joe Biden entered the Oval Office. The Biden administration largely ignored the region for four years, allowing diplomatic channels to close. Despite this hiatus, Kim Jong-un continued to express warmth toward Trump, maintaining an openness to future engagement. This lingering goodwill may pave the way for a potential revival of direct talks involving all four major powers if Trump's suggestion of a joint meeting proceeds.

Key Geopolitical Issues Under Discussion

Beyond nuclear diplomacy, Trump listed several pressing global conflicts and economic matters that will dominate the conversations. He explicitly mentioned Iran, stating that the situation with Tehran is in very good shape and requires further attention. The president also identified Ukraine as his favorite subject for discussion, providing specific statistics about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump claimed that Ukraine and Russia are losing 25,000 soldiers a month in the current conflict. He indicated that this staggering rate of casualties will be a primary topic of debate with his international counterparts. The integration of Ukraine-Russia tensions with broader economic and trade talks suggests a comprehensive approach to resolving long-standing geopolitical disputes. These discussions will likely influence global security architectures and international trade policies moving forward.

Impact on Global Security Architecture

The potential inclusion of Kim Jong-un in a trilateral format with Xi and Putin represents a significant evolution in regional security dynamics. Such a meeting would signal a renewed commitment from the United States to engage directly with authoritarian regimes regarding non-proliferation and regional stability. The outcome of these talks could reshape alliances in the Indo-Pacific and Eastern Europe. It remains to be seen whether all parties will agree to a unified agenda, but the intention to coordinate these high-level meetings is clear. The success of the ASEAN and APEC summits will likely serve as a testing ground for this new diplomatic strategy.